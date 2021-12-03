A Gift Guide For Your Favorite Foodie

What’s the best gift for a foodie? The obvious answer is food, but not just any fare will do. That’s why we’ve compiled a variety of things, from really cool waffle mixes (because who knew breakfast could be chic?) in innovative flavors, to coveted juicers and an ice cream pack full of five different, tasty pints, to help you out. Check out some fun, practical and different ideas for gifts when it comes to the high-brow food lover in your life.
01
Cool Coffee Clique’s Meet Your Maker Coffee Maker
Mane Choice founder Courtney Adeleye doesn’t just do hair well, she also knows coffee. Her brand Cool Coffee Clique has a formidable and very chic coffeemaker that won’t just brew a good cup but also will look quite fancy on any foodie’s counter.
02
Life Is What You Bake It: Recipes, Stories, and Inspiration to Bake Your Way to the Top
Created by the winner of ‘The Great American Baking Show,’ Vallery Lomas, lawyer-turned-baker, offers recipes from the sweet to the savory to impress bakers of all experience levels.
03
Hurom HZ Slow Juicer
If your favorite foodie just so happens to be one of your most favorite people in general, you won’t mind investing in this luxury juicer from leading brand Hurom. It’s easy to clean, works quietly and makes amazing juice — and even ice cream!
04
Dough Wines Sparkling Pack
We’ve had the chance to taste a delish sample pack of Dough wines and now we’re obsessed. Why gift your favorite foodie one bottle of wine when you can give them a trio? And who doesn’t love a sparkling option?
05
Wavy Roots Pack
From Ghetto Gastro’s Jon Gray, Gastronomical’s Wavy waffle mix is a winner. Gift a 4-pack of the popular flavors, including Ancestral Roots, Red Velvet, Toasted Matcha and Chocolate. Skip basic brown waffles with basic flavor and go colorful and decadent.
06
Salt & Straw Holiday Series Pints
For the ice cream lover, give them the best of the holiday season with flavors like Gingerbread Cookie Dough, Dwanta’s Teremana Spiked Eggnogg and three other mouth-watering, cool concoctions.
07
Southern Culture Kitchen’s Garlic and Herb Stone Ground Grits
Oprah isn’t the only one with good taste. A pick on her annual Favorite Things list, we too are fond of SoCu’s stone ground grits, especially this rich garlic and herb offering. And when have you seen grits presented so festively?