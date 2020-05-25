14 Gifts For Foodie Dads Who Love To Cook

Wondering what to get the dad who has everything? If you’re thinking of buying him another tie this Father’s Day, let me just stop you right now — that’s not it sis.
The holiday, which is meant to shower dads with love and appreciation, is also an opportunity to help them discover (or re-discover) their passions and what they truly love. So if your dad has been throwing down in the kitchen (and on the grill) all these years, it’s safe to say that you can come through with kitchen upgrades that will make his day. Why? Because if dad loves to cook, these gifts are not only useful, but they’re functional, practical and also show dad you truly thought about his needs this Father’s Day.
Below, we’ve rounded up a few gift ideas that you can order online for every type of foodie dad — from the grill master, to the cocktail connoisseur.
TOPICS: Food & Drinks Father's day food lover foodie dad gift guide
01
Fab Slabs Antibacterial Cutting Boards
Slabs is perfect for any dad who loves to cook and host. Each of these beautiful, richly toned cutting boards and grazing platters is crafted from high-quality Camphor Laurel trees, a type of timber that is naturally and permanently antibacterial.
02
Thai Chef’s Moon Knife
Gift your dad who loves to cook a new knife this Father’s Day! This lightweight, carbon steel Moon Knife (named for its round shape) allows for a longer cut. Its light, thin blade was traditionally used for cutting pork in the markets; it even cuts through bone. It’s a dream for cutting through meat and bone, as well as hard-skinned fruit (like watermelon).
03
Pampered Chef Cast Iron Skillet Set
Dad has been throwing down for years, so it’s only right that you upgrade his kitchen equipment this Father’s Day. What makes the Pampered Chef Cast Iron Skillet Set especially amazing is that it comes pre seasoned, so he can start using them as soon as he takes it out the box. Not to mention their natural, nonstick surfaces get better the more you use them.
04
Verve Culture Handblown Glasses
These glasses are perfect for drinking water, juices, tea, and most importantly — adding a pop of color to your dining table. They are also made from recycled glassware by artisans in Mexico. Verve Culture partners with Javier Gutierrez Esponsa and his team of dedicated glassblowers in Tonala, Mexico. Glassblowing is an art that takes up to 20 years to master, and Javier’s team has glassblowers of different skill levels.
05
Heatonist
New York City’s hot sauce destination offers a variety hot sauce gift packs, including the Hot Ones Trio ($40) and Hot Ones Challenge ($60), the perfect complement to your Father’s Day celebration. Additionally, Heatonist offers a hot sauce subscription, providing an alternative gift for Dad this year. A trio of hot sauces will be shipped to your doorstep on a monthly basis, with the option to skip, change or cancel your subscription at anytime. All items can be shipped locally and nationally from their website.
06
The Cocktail Box Co
Why not gift dad with a delicious, perfectly curated "on the go" cocktail kit that will make him want to “up” his bartending game? Included in each kit is everything one needs to make a crisp, refreshing cocktail. The Cocktail Box Co provides the tools, ingredients and even a hand-knit cocktail napkin, you only need to provide the booze. Perfect for flights, hotel rooms, tailgating and more, dads will never be without their preferred poison and will be ready to celebrate, anytime, anywhere.
07
ESPRO Cold Brew Kit
Ice Coffee and cold brew coffee season is here, and with Father’s Day right around the corner, ESPRO’s Cold Brew CB1 is the perfect gift. Dads who are home brewers will love this all-in-one kit. Two filters promise a grit-free, smooth finish and etched fill lines on the glass growler help produce a consistent mix every time. Plus, the UV-protected glass keeps your home brew fresher, longer. The CB1 makes up to 48 ounces of cold brew concentrate.
08
Doughnuttery DIY Doughnut Kit
The NYC-based small doughnut business is getting creative for dads who may be bored at home. The company is offering a DIY doughnut kit that can be shipped both locally in NYC and nationally making for the perfect Father’s Day activity to do with the kids. The kit can be ordered for pick up or delivery through Seamless ($24.99) and Amazon ($27.99) and includes 1 pound doughnut mix, 4 Doughnuttery doughnut sugars, a doughnut depositor and instruction guide. A perfect (and homemade) dessert option!
09
PPE Gifts
Send dad a thoughtful care package this Father’s Day containing all the essentials he needs to stay healthy and safe on those trips to the grocery store. PPE Gifts has created care packages of personal protective gear including face masks, hand sanitizer, wipes and more. PPE Gifts also has washable and reusable face masks that say #1 Dad, Step Back 6 FT or choose one of the fashionable masks with a red, white and blue patriotic print or camo print.
10
Brewferm Home Brewing Kit
Does dad dream of having freshly crafted pints at his fingertips? Brewferm makes crafting your favorite Belgium drafts easy with kits that take the guesswork out of your glass. Each kit comes with all the equipment you need to clean, ferment, and cap your pints, as well as all the ingredients carefully premeasured and ready to brew. Simply add sugar and water and then follow the instructions.
11
Spiceology Variety Pack of Rubs
Grill guru, Derek Wolf’s South American Inspired variety pack of rubs is perfect for all the dads out there that enjoy lighting up the grill! The whole family will fall in love with the robust and savory Adobo Honey, Garlic Herb, and Gaucho Steakhouse blends.
12
Zojirushi Indoor Electric Grill
It may be grilling season, but not every dad has the outdoor space for a backyard bbq grill. That’s why the Indoor Electric Grill is the perfect alternative. Dad can grill steaks, seafood, burgers, vegetables and more, and the grill design directs excess oils and fats away from food and into the drip pan for healthier dining. The drip pan is dishwasher safe making it easy for clean up too.
13
BOSKA Monaco+ Cheese Knife Set
Non-stick quilted technology without the chemicals makes this the ultimate cheese knife set for dad. It’s also super unique and stylish to match his swag. The BOSKA Monaco+ Cheese Knife Set is suitable for all types of cheese. If you're serving up a cheese board, this complete set of knives pairs with that absolutely perfectly!
14
Serving Board Round Friends
The board is made of 100% European oak wood which gives the board a beautiful rustic look. Give it a regular rub of the Boska Cheese Board Oil. This protects the board from odors and stains. That way, dad can keep digging into delicious bites for many years to come.