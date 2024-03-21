Chef Eric Adjepong’s New Home Goods Collection With Crate & Barrel Is Exquisite

Crate & Barrel

New York-based chef Eric Adjepong just created a luxe collection of kitchenware with Crate & Barrel. The collection is a thoughtfully crafted fusion of Adjepong’s West African roots and his love for his hometown, NYC. In this collection, you’ll find over 60 pieces of cookware, glassware, serving ware and decor that can be used to prepare meals or entertain guests.

This collection marks the first for the chef, who is also a cookbook author, and he expressed his excitement about the collaboration.

“The expertise Crate & Barrel brings to the table is unmatched, so I couldn’t imagine a better partner to seamlessly bring the sky-high vision for my first kitchen collection to life,” Adjepong said in a statement. “The food, clothing and jewelry that influenced this collection bring important parts of my past to people’s kitchens and living rooms to make cooking and entertaining pieces as functional art.”

Crate & Barrel

Adjepong is a first-generation Ghanaian American, which shines through in items from the collection such as the Ghanaian-made market basket and Didi Ketoa appetizer plates, inspired by West African beads. People who appreciate a good punch may gravitate towards the Sobolo glass punch bowl, which has a green marble base, and the Akan-inspired Nkwanta hammered brass punch ladle. This particular piece happens to be one of Adjepong’s favorites. The entire collection is comprised of warm vibrant colors, an earthy feel and unique shapes, making them perfect pieces for people who want to bring art to their kitchen.

“This collection features modern techniques, bold color and West African design influences that celebrate chef Eric’s Ghanaian and multicultural NYC roots, and the passion we share at Crate & Barrel for setting unique and soulful tables for people to gather and host” said Sebastian Brauer, Senior Vice President of Product Design, Crate & Barrel. “I love items like the Kuruwa colorful glassware that highlights artisanal craft paired with modern form.”

Crate & Barrel

Chef Adjepong has been leaving his mark in the food industry and has quite the resume, which includes being the host of Alex Vs America and Wildcard Kitchen on Food Network, and hosting The Great Soul Food Cook-Off on OWN and discovery+. He was also a finalist on Season 16 of Top Chef and published his first children’s book, Sankofa: A Culinary Story of Resilience and Belonging, in 2023.

The collection is now live and can be purchased on the Crate & Barrel website.