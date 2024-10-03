From Spirits To Success: How The Black Owned Wine And Spirits Festival Is Showcasing The Legacy Of Our Brands

Happy African-American woman toasting with alcohol and having fun with her unrecognizable multi-ethnic friends at Christmas party.

What do you get when you mix culture, community, and the best Black-owned wines and spirits in the country?

This October, the 8th Annual Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival (BOWSFest) is making its highly anticipated return to D.C., and it’s shaping up to be a must-attend event for anyone who’s serious about supporting Black entrepreneurship in the spirits industry. But this festival is about so much more than just enjoying a good drink—it’s a celebration of Black innovation, resilience, and craftsmanship.

Featuring everything from small-batch distillers to seasoned winemakers, BOWSFest is bringing together some of the brightest talent for a day filled with premium tastings, meaningful connections, and stories that showcase the passion behind every bottle.

This year’s theme, “One World, One Legacy,” is all about showcasing the global impact of the African diaspora in the spirits industry. But it’s also about something bigger—building generational wealth and representation in a space where Black ownership has historically been lacking. Here’s a stat for you: while Black Americans make up 12% of alcohol consumers, we only account for 7.8% of the industry’s workforce and an even smaller 2% of executives​. That’s why platforms like BOWSFest are so crucial. It’s more than a festival — it’s a movement that’s pushing the boundaries and ensuring that Black spirits aren’t just on the shelf—they’re celebrated.

Founded by Chanel Turner, the mastermind behind FOU-DRE Vodka, BOWSFest is about amplifying Black voices in an industry where we’ve historically been left out of the conversation. With over 40 Black-owned wine and spirits brands, live music, chef demos, and interactive stations, this year’s lineup promises to deliver on the energy and engagement that BOWSFest is known for.

For Turner, the mission is personal. Since launching the festival in 2016, BOWSFest has generated over $350,000 in direct sales for Black-owned brands and provided a platform for independent creators to connect with new audiences. “We’re not just celebrating incredible products—we’re amplifying a movement,” Turner shared. And that’s what makes this event so special. It’s not just about tasting, it’s about turning every sip into support for Black entrepreneurship.

The event will include a lineup of exceptional brands, ranging from DuNord Spirits to Den of Thieves Whiskey. Festival-goers will have the chance to taste, purchase, and learn about the unique stories behind each label. Whether you’re a seasoned connoisseur or just love a good cocktail, there’s something for everyone.

The impact of BOWSFest extends far beyond the glass. For an industry that has struggled with diversity, equity, and inclusion, events like these are crucial for breaking barriers and rewriting narratives. With companies like Pronghorn partnering with the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States to fill 1,800 positions with Black professionals over the next decade, it’s clear that the movement toward more representation in spirits is gaining traction​. But there’s still a long way to go. That’s why celebrating these creators and supporting their products is more than just fun—it’s a statement.

So, if you’re in D.C. this October, grab your tickets, raise your glass, and join the movement at the 8th Annual Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival. Because when it comes to celebrating Black excellence in the spirits industry, we deserve to be front and center.

Tickets for the 8th Annual Black Owned Wine and Spirits Festival are on sale now at BOWSFest.com.