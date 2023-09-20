Sex Talk: Here Are 8 Fun and Fresh Fall-Themed Sex Ideas To Take Your Sexcapades To The Next Level

Getty

Fall is here! During this season, many couples delight in apple picking, sipping on cider, taking outdoor walks to enjoy the crisp, cool air, and possibly going hayrides. While the fall months inspire couples to cozy up to enjoy each other’s company more, it also can elicit heightened sexual behavior and activity, given the cooler temperatures calling for us to be inside more. For the fall season this year, we encourage you to try different sexual activities that are fun and fresh, and that also fit into the autumn theme. Check out a few fall-themed sex ideas from certified sex therapists and sexologists: Breanna Lewis, founder of Pretty Sexucated, and Nikquan Lewis.

Trick or treating is not just for kids: Spice up the old tradition of utilizing sexual favors and body parts as a trick or treat! Be creative!

Enjoy the foliage: For those who have spent time making your backyards a welcoming place of peace with gazebos or pergolas, utilize them! It’s a perfect space for a sexy date night at home!

Make the most of those fun fall games: Try another version of Bobbing for Apples, this time using body parts! Mix it with sauces like chocolate, caramel, candy, or whatever you like!

Cozy sex at home: Snuggle under a blanket and movie, dim the lights to set the mood for slow, passionate, cozy sex.

Engage in sensory exploration: Think of all five senses using fall scents, such as cinnamon, vanilla, and apple, to incorporate into foreplay.

Explore role-play: By dressing up in character and truly embracing the character to add an extra spice to sex.

Utilize your fire pit/fireplace and make love in front of it: Practice mindfulness here, focusing on the five senses. Take your time with one another, admiring each other’s bodies as the flames flicker off your bodies, feel the warmth, and pay attention to each other’s touch, verbalizing what you like and don’t. Utilize your favorite scented body oil, add some tasty treats, feed each other, and let pleasure lead the way!

Dabble into pleasurable pain techniques: If you’re up for seeing if a little pain brings pleasure, grab your favorite fall-scented candle and drip candle wax onto each other, starting from a great distance and adjusting the distance based on your pleasure. My favorite is pumpkin spice! (There are also low-intensity candles for those with a lower tolerance).