Want To Visit Europe In 2024? 7 Must-Visit Destinations

Getty Images

As travel requirements for Americans are set to change in 2025, now is the ideal time to plan a European adventure. Under a new measure, those from visa-exempt countries will soon be required to have a travel authorization known as the European Travel Information and Authorisation System or ETIAS, to enter most European countries. It involves an application and a small fee to be paid before travel is cleared. So if you want to go across the Atlantic without worrying about such hurdles, it’s time to start planning and booking. Now.

Whether you’re seeking hidden gems or looking to explore destinations boasting a wealth of experiences, 2024 is the best time to take Europe. Uncover a whole new world of history, culture, and cuisine as you embark on a journey through well-known and lesser-known locations. Here are seven cities to add to your Euro bucket list for 2024.

Utrecht, Netherlands

Utrecht stands as the beating heart of the country, offering a unique Dutch experience away from the well-trodden paths of Amsterdam. Local guide Dainahara Polonia shares her favorite spots, from charming boutiques to cultural gems, on her Instagram page Explore Utrecht. Polonia recommends exploring the city’s highlights on foot, guided by the iconic Dom Tower. Challenge yourself to climb its 465 steps for a breathtaking view. Don’t miss the iconic Oudegracht canal, where vibrant restaurants are nestled amongst centuries-old arches. Utrecht provides a unique dining experience at water level, and art enthusiasts can explore the UNESCO-listed Rietveld Schröder House for a peek into the city’s rich artistic legacy.

Engelberg-Titlis, Switzerland

André Wolfensberger has lived in Engelberg-Titlis for six years promoting tourism for this region and invites travelers to discover this idyllic place. A gem for nature lovers, sports enthusiasts, and connoisseurs, Engelberg offers stunning views from the Titlis glacier. A visit to Fürenalp, where you can pick up a sledge with fondue ingredients at the mountain restaurant, is a must. Enjoy your lunch surrounded by the pristine, beautiful panoramic views for a postcard-worthy memory.

Berlin, Germany

Miriam Fisshaye, enamored by Berlin’s distinctive blend of history, diversity, and an unparalleled party scene, founded her Zewdi travel company four years ago. Through walking tours, museum excursions, and bike rides, she aims to shed light on often overlooked Black history in Germany. From Martin Luther King’s presence to narratives of the Black Knight, colonialism, the Holocaust, and the Black movement, Berlin’s multifaceted identity unfolds through inclusive travel experiences in the city.

Barcelona, Spain

Barcelona, Spain stands as a cultural haven, captivating visitors with its extraordinary architectural wonders and a wealth of engaging activities. The city is a masterpiece in itself, boasting landmarks like Antoni Gaudí’s surreal Sagrada Família and the whimsical Park Güell, where innovative artistry meets Catalonian pride. As you wander through the enchanting streets of the Gothic Quarter, the medieval history resonates with the modern-day energy, creating a dynamic blend of the past and present. Barcelona’s beaches, including the bustling Barceloneta Beach and the more secluded Ocata Beach, offer not only a relaxing escape but also a vibrant social scene against the backdrop of the Mediterranean. The city’s museum scene is equally impressive, with gems like the Museu Picasso showcasing its rich artistic heritage.

Cannes, France

Embark on a journey of opulence and Riviera splendor in Cannes, where glamour takes center stage. Known worldwide for its prestigious film festival, Cannes attracts the crème de la crème of the cinematic world, transforming the city into a dazzling showcase of star-studded events and red carpet galas every year. The allure doesn’t stop at the cinema; The city boasts a reputation for luxury shopping along the iconic Boulevard de la Croisette, where high-end boutiques and designer labels beckon tourists and locals alike. As the Mediterranean sun bathes the city’s sun-soaked beaches, the azure waters provide an idyllic backdrop for relaxation and indulgence. Whether sipping champagne at a beachside café or exploring the Old Town’s charming Le Suquet district, Cannes encapsulates a lifestyle of sophistication and elegance, making it a destination where every moment exudes Riviera glamour.

Stockholm, Sweden

In the enchanting city of Stockholm, where numerous waterways weave through splendid early modern architecture, the city’s connection with water transcends its nickname as the “Venice of the North.” For those seeking a romantic escape, Stockholm offers an array of exquisite spas, providing a tranquil retreat. Nestled in Gamla Stan, Centralbadet stands as an idyllic choice, housed within a historic building. Here, visitors can unwind in a Nordic sauna, take a refreshing dip in a stunning swimming pool, and immerse themselves in the timeless charm of Stockholm’s spa culture. The combination of historic elegance and modern relaxation makes this gem a destination where couples can rejuvenate and create lasting memories.

Reykjavík, Iceland

Margrét Wendt, local tourism expert, says Reykjavík offers the perfect blend of cultural and natural attractions. The city‘s various museums and exhibitions include the National Museum of Iceland and Árbær Open Air Museum. In the Grandi district, attractions like the Aurora Reykjavik, or Northern Lights Center, and the Lava Show and FlyOver Iceland are also worth a visit. In addition, there are opportunities to see wildlife, including whale watching with Elding or Special Tours. The cuisine is also a big draw, as are the lagoons. For the latter, Wendt recommends visiting the Sky Lagoon in the evening, “where you can enjoy geothermal waters and panoramic views” and maybe some northern lights, too.

London, United Kingdom

While London is technically not in the EU, nevertheless, it is a classic destination. Trips to Europe should include a visit to the city, which is my personal pick as someone who calls it their hometown. Discover the timeless elegance and modern marvels of London, where history is seamlessly blended with contemporary vibrancy. Explore iconic landmarks, world-class museums, the famous theatre scene and diverse neighborhoods.