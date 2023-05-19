Star Gazing: Stars Show Out At Cannes Film Festival, Walk Of Fame, And More

Celebrities dazzled overseas this week as the Cannes Film Festival kicked off in France.

The annual showcase of prestige films from around the world saw stars like Viola Davis, Coco Jones, and Laura Harrier come to the carpet in their finest couture.

Back in the States, star sightings abounded at Ludacris’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony as OGs of Hip-Hop and Fast & Furious franchise co-stars came out to support.

See these, and more star snaps of the week below.

Viola Davis, Julius Tennon The couple shut down the red carpet in stunning style at the Cannes Film Festival premiere of Monster. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: (L-R) Viola Davis and Julius Tennon attend the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Guillaume Horcajuelo/Pool/Getty Images)

Coco Jones The songstress and actress stunned on the Cannes carpet. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Coco Jones attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

Laura Harrier The actress made a grand entrance at the Monster premiere at Cannes Film Festival. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Laura Harrier attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)

Ophely Mezino The stunning French model and her glorious afro turned heads on the carpet at Cannes Film Festival in a stunning purple gown. CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 17: Ophely Mezino attends the “Monster” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Doja Cat The rap superstar was seen performing at NYC’s Lincoln Center for the YouTube Brandcast 2023 presentation. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Doja Cat performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023 at David Geffen Hall on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube)

Doja Cat Doja paused for a step and repeat moment showing off her fit physique. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Doja Cat attends YouTube Brandcast 2023 at David Geffen Hall on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube)

Ludacris The 00’s rapper accepted a star on the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame with his family and Hip Hop friends in attendance. US rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges speaks during his Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood, California, on May 18, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Ludacris, LL Cool J The OG rapper congratulated Luda during his award ceremony. US rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and US actor and rapper LL Cool J attend the Walk of Fame star ceremony of Ludacris, in Hollywood, California, on May 18, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Karma Bridges, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, Ludacris and daughters The rapper’s beautiful brood was on hand to show love during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MAY 18: Karma Bridges, Eudoxie Mbouguiengue, Ludacris and family attend a ceremony honoring Ludacris with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

Queen Latifah The rap queen was on the scene to support her good friend Ludacris. US musician and actress Queen Latifah attends the Walk of Fame star ceremony of US rapper Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, in Hollywood, California, on May 18, 2023. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Halle Bailey The people’s mermaid was spotted all smiles while out and about in NYC. NEW YORK, NY – MAY 18: Halle Bailey is seen arriving at ‘Good Morning America’ on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Sabrina Elba, Edward Enninful The British beauty and the style icon were seen hosting the BFC / Vogue Designer Fashion Fund event in London. LONDON, ENGLAND – MAY 18: Sabrina Elba and Editor-In-Chief of British Vogue Edward Enninful attend the BFC / Vogue Designer Fashion Fund event at 180 The Strand on May 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Duckie Thot The model was spotted srutting the streets of NYC in style. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 18: Duckie Thot attends the 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch at Hard Rock Hotel New York on May 18, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)