Home · News

Star Gazing: Stars Show Out At Cannes Film Festival, Walk Of Fame, And More

See Viola Davis, Coco Jones, Halle Bailey, Doja Cat, Ludacris, Queen Latifah and more star snaps of the week
Star Gazing: Stars Show Out At Cannes Film Festival, Walk Of Fame, And More
By Rivea Ruff ·

Celebrities dazzled overseas this week as the Cannes Film Festival kicked off in France.

The annual showcase of prestige films from around the world saw stars like Viola Davis, Coco Jones, and Laura Harrier come to the carpet in their finest couture.

Back in the States, star sightings abounded at Ludacris’ Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony as OGs of Hip-Hop and Fast & Furious franchise co-stars came out to support.

See these, and more star snaps of the week below.