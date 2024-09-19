This Founder Honors Black And Latinx People With Her Tequila Brand, Enelalma

Enelalma

September is National Hispanic Heritage Month. It is rare to find a type of mezcal that encapsulates the spirit of both Black and Latinx cultures.

However, Sacramento native Melanie M. Shelby has accomplished that with Enelalma, a premium tequila brand founded in the Los Altos region of Jalisco, Mexico. Enelalma is an additive-free prestige sipping tequila crafted in the Los Altos region. Shelby, who left a successful political career, pivoted to tequila making because she often enjoyed the spirit and wanted to share her passion with the world. She fondly refers to the juice as her “love letter to tequila in a bottle.”

It’s important to note that every aspect of Enelalma (including the juice) was curated by a woman, a person of color, or a small, local, or family generational business on both sides of the border. Its label design symbolizes the bridge between cultures. The blue weber agave plant represents indigenous culture, while the magnolia (Mississippi state flower), purple iris (Tennessee), and golden poppy (California) signify the founder’s southern roots and legacy.

Enelalma

Shelby believes her brand embodies the soul, as the name means “In the soul.” Their tequila prides itself on being a soulful experience. It is a testament to Shelby’s unwavering dedication to her brand despite uncertainty and a lack of funds. To master distiller Oscar Vazquez’s deep knowledge of the Los Altos agave, terroir, and climate.

With citrus and spice notes, floral aromas, and a clean finish, it’s hard not to resist Enelalma. Part of what you’re tasting when taking a sip of the spirit is Shelby’s commitment to excellence in extracting flavorful and substantive juice. Her journey to the spirit industry is remarkable, similar to her product.

After 25 years in the chaotic world of politics, she left to follow her dream of crafting an elegant sipping tequila, hoping to add diversity and inclusion to the spirits industry. She fell in love with tequila 13 years ago with a former client at Mayahuel, a longstanding K Street restaurant near Sacramento’s Capitol building.

From her family’s political background and fighting injustices in our community, she knew she wanted her brand to represent the soul of the people. “We all experience struggle. We all have overcome historic adversity. We’ve all been enslaved on our own land. And so that was always in the back of my mind. If I ever did a brand, I had to honor us and Latinx communities,” Shelby said to ESSENCE.

Since then, she has embarked on countless trips to Jalisco, Mexico, where she has grown a deep appreciation for additive-free highland tequila crafted in the Los Altos region and a particular connection with tequila in the little-known town of Jesus Maria. In 2021, Shelby decided to go all-in on her own tequila, closing down her lucrative business, selling her home, and embarking on the Enelalma journey.

Shelby’s company has grown over the years, raising just over a million dollars. She reflected on selling her home in June 2023 to help her reach this milestone: “I looked around in June of 2023, and I was like, you don’t have anything else left to sell, but this house. So I said, ‘Nobody’s going to bet on you better than yourself.’”

She continued, “As a person of faith, there are so many ways that God can give us to continue building his kingdom. What I realize is, through this venture, this is yet another opportunity for me to do kingdom building through economic development and job creation, and that’s really at the center of all of this for me.”

You can purchase Enelalma online or in person at various retailers.