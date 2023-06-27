Here’s What To Expect At The ESSENCE Festival Get Lifted Stage

Getty

The Get Lifed Stage at the 2023 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is the ultimate Sunday ritual of spiritual communion through song, dance, and fellowship. This hallmark of Essence Fest invites people of all denominations and faiths to this praise report in real life. If you don’t know what to expect, prepare to down your items, and get comfortable, because you’re about to take flight. The Get Lifted programming opens with a nod to the origin of New Orleans’ musical roots and culture and gospel music that’ll inspire you to give praise.

For this experience, we’re bringing to the stage our fearless leaders at ESSENCE like Barkue Tubman-Zawolo, Chief of Staff & Disaporic Engagement, ESSENCE Ventures & ESSENCE Communications, Erika Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), ESSENCE Ventures, Pauline Malcolm-Thornton, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), and God-Is Rivera, Chief Content Officer (CCO), ESSENCE Ventures that will help guide important conversation around spiritual health, and faith.

To help lead us in prayer, we have no other than renowned pastor Jamal Bryant, who will deliver a riveting sermon. As New Birth Missionary and Atlanta’s own, Jamal Bryant will feed our spiritual well-being with a word. Bring a notebook; he will provide some nuggets to get you through the week. We can’t forget about the music because we want to take you to church. When praising God, there’s nothing like an anointed lead singer and boisterous backup vocals. Cory Stewart & Authentically Anointed are sure to deliver a blessing along with Erica Campbell.

Additionally, there will be five standout performances highlighting Tweet and a Sunday Service choir. Lastly, we’ll celebrate hip-hop’s ode to the gospel, as the gospel is truly the root of black culture. Essence will also celebrate 50 years of Hip Hop on the Get Lifted stage with this amazing lineup of hip-hop artists and gospel icons, such as Erica Campbell, Dee-1, and Wandé.



