Drinking While Breastfeeding – What's Ok And What's Not

Getty

Black Breastfeeding Week is from August 25th to August 31st. This week was created for Black mothers to garner awareness about breastfeeding in the Black community and to highlight disparities in breastfeeding rates. In 2014, a group of Black leaders in the breastfeeding field created this week in response to the jarring statistics of high infant mortality rates among Black women and to address the lack of diversity in the lactation field.

This week is meant to educate, empower, and uplift Black mothers and their allies. There are a lot of essential facts new mothers need to know before they give birth, which might include the ins and outs of breastfeeding, especially if they enjoy a drink here or there. Is it safe to drink while breastfeeding, or should new mothers stop cold turkey? Well, according to the CDC, the safest option for breastfeeding mothers is to avoid alcohol.

Other sources online, like the Mayo Clinic, suggest that drinking up to one drink per day, several hours before breastfeeding isn’t known to be harmful to newborns.

However, if you do decide to drink alcohol while breastfeeding, it’s best to take these precautions to protect your little one:

Wait until drinking: As mentioned, the CDC suggests waiting two hours after a drink before breastfeeding, as alcohol levels in breast milk are highest 30 to 60 minutes.

Expressing milk: Be sure to give your baby milk you’ve previously pumped when you weren’t enjoying a cocktail or glass of wine. You should also toss xpressed milk within two hours of drinking alcohol.

Be selective: You should be mindful about what type of alcohol you decide to drink while breastfeeding, as some spirits can decrease milk production.

Overall, it’s essential to be aware that drinking too much alcohol can be detrimental to your health as well as your baby, as it can decrease your milk supply and cause sleep, growth, and developmental problems issues for your little one.