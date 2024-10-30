Op-Ed: There’s A Crisis Surrounding Domestic Violence Victims Who Go Missing And We Must End It

Getty Images/Alena Frolova

Black women, in particular, face disproportionately high rates of intimate partner violence. A 2020 report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed that over 45% of Black women have experienced some form of physical violence, sexual violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime. For Latina women, the number stands at 37.1%, and Indigenous women face even higher rates of violence at 55.5%. What’s more, Black women in abusive relationships are three times more likely to be murdered by their partner than white women.

Domestic violence is more than a personal issue; it is a public health crisis, and for many women of color, it can become a precursor to their disappearance.

In cases where domestic abuse is present, victims are often isolated from their support networks, which can make it easier for them to disappear without raising immediate concerns.

That’s why understanding the intersection between the domestic violence and missing persons crises is essential to addressing both issues effectively.

Underreporting and Media Neglect

The invisibility of Black people in the media is not a new phenomenon, but it is particularly stark when it comes to missing person cases.

When a white woman goes missing, her case is more likely to be covered extensively by the media, a phenomenon referred to as “Missing White Woman Syndrome.” Meanwhile, the disappearances of Black and Brown women are often overlooked, leading to a discrepancy in how these cases are handled and the amount of attention they receive.

Take Gabby Petito – a 23-year-old, white woman who was abducted and tragically murdered by her fiancee Brian Laundrie in 2021. Her case generated widespread, national media coverage. Photos and videos of her face were splashed across social media platforms and picked up by 24-hour news cycles, leading millions across the country to tune in for updates from law enforcement agencies investigating her disappearance.

Compared to Akia Eggleston – a young, Black woman from Baltimore who went missing in 2017 – there is a clear and unsettling disparity. The 22-year-old was eight months pregnant when she disappeared shortly before her baby shower. Her body and unborn child’s remains have yet to be found. It’s a case that carries incredible weight and gravity – enough to earn national media coverage. Yet, it didn’t even garner the attention of local media outlets.

However, BAMFI’s intervention ensured that Eggleston’s case would not go overlooked. Through persistent work with the Baltimore community, law enforcement agencies, and national media, visibility and awareness of Eggleston’s disappearance drastically increased. However, it still wasn’t enough to bring her home. Eggleston’s case came to a tragic close in 2023 when h boyfriend, Michael Robertson, was found guilty of her murder and that of her unborn son.

Both Petito’s and Eggleston’s cases are just two examples that reveal a large gap in urgency and treatment from the media and law enforcement. It’s an imbalance that has real-world consequences. Black people make up nearly 40% of all missing persons cases in the United States, despite being only 13% of the population.

Petito’s parents have used their platform to highlight this disparity. They have advocated for fair and equitable media coverage for cases emerging from marginalized communities, emphasizing that every missing person deserves the same media visibility regardless of color or background.

In cases where missing persons cases involving people of color are neglected in the media, the resources that are devoted to finding them become limited as a consequence.

The Need for Systemic Change in Law Enforcement

Law enforcement agencies need to take domestic violence seriously, especially when it comes to women of color.

A 2020 study by the National Library of Medicine reveals that Black and Latina women who experienced intimate partner or sexual violence were two to three times more likely to encounter dismissive responses or mistreatment from law enforcement when reporting incidents of abuse.

In many cases, law enforcement is slower to act on reports of missing Black women and children, believing them to be “runaways” or “involved in criminal activity.” This contributes to the cycle of neglect and invisibility that leaves these women at greater risk of harm.

Authorities should investigate these cases with the same urgency they would for anyone else, and training is critical to bolster proper responses and ensure the safety of all victims.

Adopting mandated approaches like early intervention and risk assessments can help police identify potential escalation in domestic violence cases before they become potential abductions and homicides.

Additionally, police calls to domestic violence situations often end with just a police report or an arrest, but officers should take the time and opportunity to point victims to community resources and support systems.

While non-profits and domestic violence shelters do important work, they are often underfunded and overstretched. More funding should be allocated to these organizations to help them provide the services that survivors need to escape abusive relationships and stay safe.

At the heart of both the domestic violence and missing persons crises are the survivors—victims of color who have been failed by systems that were supposed to protect them. If we are serious about addressing the issue of missing Black people, we must also take domestic violence seriously. It is not enough to report the statistics; we must address the root causes and structural inequalities that leave victims vulnerable in the first place.

To break the cycle of violence and disappearance, we must center the voices of survivors and invest in the communities most affected by these issues. By doing so, we can begin to address the intersection of domestic violence and the missing persons crisis and work toward a future where every man, woman, and child, regardless of race or background, can live free from violence and fear.



If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, visit the National Domestic Violence website or call their hotline at 1-800-799-7233. To learn more about the domestic violence and missing persons crises in Black and Brown communities, check out the BAMFI’s “Untold Stories: Black and Missing” podcast at blackandmissingpodcast.com.