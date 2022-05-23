Doja Cat Cancels Summer Tour Schedule Due To Tonsil Infection Caused By Vaping Habit

(Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

After taking home a string of awards at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, it looks like “Kiss Me More” singer Doja Cat will be sitting out her summer tour schedule to recover from health issues.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old artist announced on Twitter that she had to undergo surgery to remove an abscess in her tonsil before revealing the tour cancellation news to her fans in a series of tweets.

“Hi guys. I wanted you to hear it from me first. Unfortunately, I have to have surgery on my tonsils asap. The surgery is routine but the recovery is going to take a while due to swelling. That means I have to cancel my festival run this summer as well as The Weeknd tour,” the singer wrote in a statement. “I feel horrible about this but can’t wait for this to heal and get back to making music and create an experience for y’all.”

Leading up to the announcement, the “Say So” singer told her fans that she forgot that she was taking antibiotics to aid a tonsil infection while at this year’s Billboard Music Awards, where she drank wine and vaped “all day long.”

nah so my tonsils got infected before bbmas and i was taking fuckin antibiotics but forgot that i was taking them and then i drank wine and was vaping all day long and then i started getting a nasty ass growth on my tonsil so they had to do surgery on it today. — throatussy era (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

Concerned fans replied to Doja Cat’s tweets by addressing her vaping, alluding to her cutting the habit. In response, the chart-topper opened up about how hard it is to go cold turkey from the e-cigarettes.

“I’m quitting the vape for a while and hopefully I don’t crave it anymore after that.”

im quitting the vape for a while and hopefully i dont crave it anymore after that. https://t.co/d2pSS2V5Eg — throatussy era (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

The Grammy-award-winning artist went on to share that while she is addicted to vaping, she believes with the right discipline, she could cut her use of it sometime in the near future.

“I’m addicted but I’m not weak,” she wrote. “I was literally staring at my vape today that normally I’d hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I’ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully, my brain doesn’t need it at all by then.”

Throwing them away just instills panic. I'm addicted but I'm not weak. I was literally staring at my vape today that normally i'd hit a thousand times a day and hit it two times instead. I'ma try to go cold turkey for now but hopefully my brain doesn't need it at all by then. https://t.co/k8JjcUG8NB — throatussy era (@DojaCat) May 19, 2022

In March, Doja shared her desire to “quit” music after fans expressed their disappointment about a canceled performance in Brazil. “This sh*t ain’t for me so I’m out,” she wrote in a tweet. “Y’all take care,” then changed her Twitter display name to “i quit.” Now, just two months later, it looks like the Doja Cat is getting the break she needs in an unexpected way — for both her physical and mental health.