Doja Cat Wins Top R&B Artist And Top R&B Album At Billboard Music Awards

It’s Doja Cat’s world, we’re just living in it. The singer/rapper won the first trophy of the night at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, winning Top R&B Album for 2021’s ‘Planet Her.’ She also won in the Top R&B Artist category.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 15: Doja Cat accepts the Top R&B Artist award onstage during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

In 2021, Doja Cat, 26, won the Billboard Music Award for Top R&B Female Artist.

Her latest album, which was her third, spawned multiple hits, including “Get Into It (Yuh),” “Kiss Me More,” “Woman” and “Need to Know.” It debuted at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. It is her highest-charting album to date.

“We did it!,” she began her Top R&B Artist acceptance speech. “Thank you guys so much. I want to thank my fans….I’m very grateful..It’s wonderful to be here with everybody tonight.”

She hit the stage in a full Schiaparelli look that included a horned dress with a sheer, thin bust covering that doubled as a train, golden pasties, dangling earrings, a ringed planet-inspired handbag, and gold shoes.

Doja Cat emerged in 2012 with “So High,” a quintessential new age love song. She released it independently on SoundCloud before signing a recording deal with Kemosabe and RCA Records. Her breakthrough was 2018’s “Mooo!,” a clever ditty that found her playing on a cow’s call.

She released her debut album, ‘Amala,’ the same year and ‘Hot Pink’ in 2019. A single from the latter, “Say So,” became a TikTok obsession and featured Nicki Minaj on the remix.

Doja Cat is currently on tour with The Weeknd and recently performed at Coachella.