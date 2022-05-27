DeVon Franklin Wouldn’t Let ‘Fear Or Shame’ Keep Him From Joining ‘Married At First Sight’ As A Relationship Expert

Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET+

Earlier this week we shared the news with you that DeVon Franklin, Hollywood producer, author, spiritual coach and relationship advisor, would be joining the upcoming 15th season of Married at First Sight. The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday evening to share insight into how he came into the role. What he offered was a transparent message about how he almost let shame over the fact that his marriage didn’t work out keep him from being able to help others.

“Moment of Truth: Last year, Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime) invited me to come on the show. I agreed to do it … and then the divorce hit,” he wrote. “They came to me and said that didn’t matter to them because they still felt like I could help their couples. I was going to tell them ‘No’ because I felt shame and that voice in my head said, ‘you’re a failure, how can you help anybody save their marriage when yours didn’t work out.'”

Franklin said that he was initially concerned about what people would think, but he realized that he couldn’t let the opinions of others dictate anything in his life.

“That voice in my head also had me thinking about what would ‘people’ say? Would ‘people’ approve or disapprove? And then I had to ask myself: Is this how I’m going to live the rest of my life? In fear about what ‘people’ say? And who are ‘people’ anyway? So I went back to the @mafslifetime team and told them YES, I’ll still come,” he said. “I REFUSE TO LIVE IN FEAR OR SHAME!”

“And guess what? When I went to do the show, something powerful happened. Everything I’ve been through, I was able to draw upon to help a couple successfully sort through their issues (you’ll have to watch to find out which couple),” he added.

Franklin used these words to encourage others to get out of their heads to be able to be used by God.

“A lot of times that voice in our heads is our worst enemy. It tries to talk us out of what God is trying to talk us into,” he said. “I was trying to get through this life perfect and without failure, now I’m just living to get through it truthfully and if what I’ve learned about love and relationships can help someone, then I’m here for it.”

As previously mentioned, Franklin and actress Meagan Good were married for more than nine years before announcing they were going their separate ways at the very end of 2021. They’ve since finalized their divorce.

You can see what impact Franklin has on the couples when the new season of Married at First Sight, taking place in San Diego, premieres July 6 at 8p/7c on Lifetime.