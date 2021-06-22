Devale And Khadeen Ellis Announce They’re Expecting Their Fourth Child With A Family Photo Shoot

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The Ellis family is growing — again.

Devale and Khadeen Ellis, YouTube stars, podcast hosts and actors (he’s a star on Tyler Perry’s Sistas), shared the news on Monday (June 21) that they’re expecting another baby. The family did a photo shoot where they all matched in leather jackets, denim jeans and white tees. Khadeen was the only one whose top didn’t fit as she showed off her growing baby bump.

“I just love life!” he captioned the photos. “To my beautiful wife @khadeeniam LET’S GOOOOOOOOO! In 20 weeks we add one more little Ellis to our pack of crazy. Just know that I got you, I got us, and I got three little helpers this time around to make sure you and E4 don’t want or need for anything. Get ready for a Maternal Hot Girl Summer!!!💪🏾😏”

Khadeen also shared an alternative video announcement alongside her boys, all wearing white, sharing “Baby Ellis #4…coming soon”

“When blessed beyond measure hits different… 🙏🏽🤍” she captioned the clip.

The couple have three sons already in Jackson, Kairo and Kaz. Devale has been open about his desire to bring a girl into their brood. “The idea of having a daughter is just so dope to me,” he said on Instagram in 2017, the same year they welcomed third son Kaz. “I’m going to will a girl into @khadeeniam the next time she gets pregnant.”

The couple, who have a YouTube channel called “The Ellises” and a podcast called Dead A– together, quickly became one of the Internet’s favorite influencer couples. When asked by ESSENCE in 2018 what makes their love story unique, they said it’s the time they’ve put into their relationship. The two have known each other since high school and been together since his college years.

“We’ve grown from childhood through adulthood and we did it together,” they said. “We’ve developed as a couple allowing each other to grow as individuals without judgment and learned to embrace change as a positive and a necessity in life.”

The latest positive change? A fourth child, coming this fall.