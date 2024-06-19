'Doubling Down With The Derricos' Stars Deon And Karen Divorce After 19 Years Of Marriage And 14 Kids

Amid a new season of Doubling Down With the Derricos airing on TLC, the series’ stars, Deon and Karen Derrico, just ended their marriage.

According to paperwork obtained by TMZ, they filed on June 4, and just two days later, a judge signed off, making things official. They have 14 children and will share custody of the 13 minors in their household. Deon, a former school bus driver, will pay $1,166 a month for all of the kids, with Karen, who worked as a flight attendant, covering the costs of their children’s medical insurance. She will also keep her married name.

The Derricos have filmed their reality show since 2020, which chronicles the adventures of their family and how they take care of their 14 kids (a mix of twins and triplets, quintuplets, and two solo kiddos) in Las Vegas. In the latest season, the couple have been open about their marital struggles as they tried to buy and renovate a new home to accommodate everyone and bumped heads over support of their oldest daughter’s dreams to be a performer. Still, the breakup is a shock based on the responses of Karen’s followers on Instagram.

Nevertheless, Deon and Karen told PEOPLE that they’re still “unified” when it comes to the mission of raising their children. “Their well-being is our priority,” they stated. “We thank everyone for their understanding and support as we move forward for the good of our family.”

Their children include eldest daughter Darian, 18, Derrick, 13, 12-year-old Dallas and Denver, 10-year-old Deonee, Daician, Daiten, Deniko and Dariz, 6-year-old Diez and Dior, and 4-year-old Dawsyn, De’Aren and Dyver.

Just last month, the couple appeared on Sherri to promote the show and told the host that they were open to more kids, if that’s what was in the cards for them. “I want whatever God has for me,” Karen said.

“I want as many as God will bless me with as well. The 14 children just keep us filled with love and laughter,” Deon added. “I would never ever trade it.”