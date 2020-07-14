Party of 16! Meet This Black Reality TV Family Raising Multiple Multiples

The Derricos have 14 kids—including quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins—all of whom were conceived naturally.

Quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins, oh my!

Think you come from a big family? Well, you haven’t met the Derricos—TLC’s newest reality TV family.

The Derricos are the proud parents of 14 kids—including quintuplets, triplets and two sets of twins, all of whom were conceived naturally—and the stars of TLC’s new reality series Doubling Down With the Derricos. The series takes you inside their busy, bustling home filled with children and love.

The Derrico family, as seen on TLC’s Doubling Down With the Derricos

Karen and Deon always dreamed of having a large family, but weren’t quite expecting it to be this big. After welcoming their first two kids, Karen went on to give birth to quintuplets and then two sets of twins. In the series’ premiere season, Karen and Deon are now expecting triplets—which will take their little ones to a total of 14. Talk about blessed!

The Derricos are promising to keep it real about the realities of raising multiples in today’s world, and we’re tuning in to get to know this oversized family a little better. Watch the extended trailer above. Doubling Down With the Derricos premieres on Tuesday, August 11, at 10 p.m. EST on TLC.