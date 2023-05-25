‘There Was A Lineup Of Us’: Derrick Jaxn’s Ex-Wife Da’Naia Speaks On What Their Marriage Was Really Like

Courtesy of the Dear Future Wifey Podcast

Derrick Jaxn’s ex-wife Da’Naia Jackson is finally speaking out about what she went through during their marriage and the woman she is now is far from who she appeared to be to social media while they were together. The mom and former wife of the now controversial relationship guru opened up in a recent interview with Laterras R. Whitfield, host of the Dear Future Wifey Podcast.

During the conversation, Da’Naia narrated how she discovered Derrick was cheating, referencing “a feeling” and a change in touch as a few indicators, which she was sensitive to. Eventually she started looking through his phone and found evidence that confirmed her fears. She stood by him after his cheating scandal broke, literally sitting stoically by his side during an apology video he posted to YouTube, leaving her to face more mockery online than him. But as things continued, she would become obsessed with the women he was seeing, confirming that eventually they all knew each other and would pass one another going into their family home.

“There was a lineup of us. We were passing each other on the stairway, like this is my shift from this time to this time,'” she said, admitting she was a willing participant in the situation and looks back and realizes it was all truly sad.

“I became a shell of myself. I didn’t know who I was. I actually had a post on my page where I said ‘I knew her body better than I knew my own,’” she said to Whitfield.

“I knew several other women’s bodies better than I knew my own. I went in such a deep hole where I was like studying these women. I would go to their profiles, and I would study their pages and like what they wear. I knew when they had met up. I watched their videos of them having sex, so I would try to imitate that and recreate that in our relationship so that he could choose me.”

In December 2022, after four years of marriage, the relationship expert announced their split. Derrick filed for the divorce after confessing his extramarital escapades with other women to his wife in the spring of 2021. He was allegedly caught cheating again right before announcing their breakup.

“Over the past several months, my family and I have gone through many changes,” he wrote on Instagram as part of the split announcement. “Some of you have speculated while others of you have reached out to offer support as we privately established this new normal for ourselves and our beautiful children.”

Shortly before Derrick announced the divorce on social media, Da’Naia warned people to stay out of her marriage and resorted to speaking curses over the “haters.” Her tune changed after the announcement, when she posted a message about her grieving process post-breakup.

“When the man you love & have kids with destroys your soul with reckless decision-making, you must CHOOSE to be alone with God,” she wrote in an Instagram caption a few months back.

She continued, “When you are suffering so much that each next breath seems excruciating, & you don’t know how you can live without that man while at the same time being angry with that man because he has crushed your spirit due to his unconscious 🍆 You have made an idol of that man, husband or not.”

The former couple have a daughter, Morley, who was born in 2016 as well as a son together.