Afrobeats Star Davido And Wife Welcome Twins Almost A Year After The Death Of Their 3-Year-Old Son

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Afrobeats star Davido, also known as David Adeleke, is coming out on the other side of a tumultuous year. His son Ifeanyi drowned in the family pool in October 2022, but almost a year later, the singer is celebrating the birth of twins with his wife Chioma Rowland.

The news first broke on the internet with various blog sites sharing a video of Rowland in a wheelchair holding the babies before putting them into car seats. The couple allegedly gave birth to one boy and one girl in the United States.

While speaking at the United Masters Select Con event Saturday, the 30-year-old “If” singer confirmed the news.

“It’s very hard. A lot of people that those things happened to, you would never want to believe in God ever in your life. But to still have faith and to still be able to do what I love, having a great team around me and just focusing…now we’re almost at the finish line and I want people to see and watch,” the clip began.

When the host, Steve Stoute, asked him about going through the tragedy with his son and the birth of his twins, the singer replied, “When my wife and I found out, we were shaking, and it was in the same month my son passed. My son passed away last year in October, and my wife gave birth this year in October.”

The tragic death of the couple’s son happened at the end of October 2022 while Davido and his wife were out of town. They left Ifeanyi at their home in Lagos with nannies and employees. Eight of them were questioned after the toddler’s death but none were found guilty of any foul play.

Shortly after their son’s death, the two quietly got married in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends. Davido also has children from previous relationships, which include Imade Adeleke based in Nigeria, Hailey Adeleke based in the U.S., and a son in the U.K.

In 2018, the one-year-old son of fellow Nigerian music star D’Banj also drowned in a pool at his home in the country’s commercial capital, Lagos.

Davido is popularly known for songs like “Unavailable,” which he performed at the 2023 BET Awards, “Fall,” and “Nobody Has To Know” with Chris Brown. He’s also collaborated with other popular artists like Latto, Summer Walker, and Meek Mill.