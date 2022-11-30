Cynthia Bailey’s Mother is Cancer Free In Time For The Holidays

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member Cynthia Bailey shared that her mom is cancer-free. She shared the news with a selfie of her and her mom, Barbara Ford Morris, on Instagram.

“For everyone that has been asking for an update on my mom @barbarafmorris cancer journey, I am so excited to let you all know that today was her last day of radiation, and she is by the grace of God cancer free!!!” she captioned the post.

“Thanksgiving came early. Thank you all for your love, prayers & well wishes! Glory be to God!💕💗 #cancerfree #healthiswealth,” Bailey added.

Fans were thrilled to hear this news and wrote well wishes in the comments. In August, Bailey told her fans her mom was diagnosed with cancer. Luckily, Morris caught cancer early. Early detection can help prevent cancer from spreading to other parts of the body and can increase the chances of survival.

“She didn’t feel anything, but it showed up on her most recent mammogram. We took her to her first doctor’s appointment yesterday to confirm what stage and her treatment options. By the grace of God, we caught it early & it’s only stage one,” she said in August.

The model and entrepreneur carried fans along after the initial announcement, sharing the day Morris underwent surgery.

“Thank you for all the love, phone calls, texts, and prayers, everyone. My mother @barbarafmorris is a little anxious & nervous but otherwise in good spirits mentally and emotionally,” she wrote in that caption during that period.

“Her blood pressure was too high to operate when they prepped her, but thankfully they could get it down before the surgery. Now we pray and wait. CONTINUE to pray with me & my family for a successful surgery & a speedy recovery.❤️” Bailey added.

The former RHOA star, initially didn’t want to share the news of her mom’s cancer but thought it would be a good way to encourage other women to get checked.

“With surgery to remove cancer & radiation, she will be fine. Initially, I only shared this information with close friends & family but after getting the great news yesterday that my mom is going to be ok, I felt inclined to share it with all of you. Thank you for all the love & prayers & well wishes. Ladies please make sure you get your mammograms yearly. Early detection is key! I am scheduling my next one today!❤️” Bailey said.