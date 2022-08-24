Cynthia Bailey’s Mom Undergoes Surgery For Breast Cancer: ‘You Only Get One Mother, Cherish Them’

Entrepreneur, model, actress and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey recently revealed on her Instagram page that her mother, Barbara Ford Morris, was preparing to undergo surgery for breast cancer.

“SURGERY DAY.🙏🏽 thank you for all the love, phone calls, texts and prayers everyone,” she wrote in the caption. “My mother @barbarafmorris is a little anxious & nervous but otherwise in good spirits mentally and emotionally.”

“Her blood pressure was too high to operate when they prepped her but thankfully they were able to get it down before the surgery,” she added. “Now we pray and wait. CONTINUE to pray with me & my family for a successful surgery & a speedy recovery.❤️”

A day later, Bailey let fans know that the surgery went well in a follow-up Instagram post.

“Woke up this morning feeling blessed, happy and grateful to share with all you that my mother @barbarafmorris surgery was successful yesterday,” she said.

She continued to thank everyone who joined her on Instagram Live while she waited for the surgery to finish. She expressed that all the love, prayers, and well wishes helped her stay strong during that difficult waiting period.

“My mom is here with me at Lake Bailey resting and recovering. She took care of me my whole life and now it’s my turn to take care of her. You only get one mother, cherish them,” her post read.

Bailey initially told fans her mom had breast cancer on August 12 and explained that the cancer was found during a recent mammogram. Luckily, they caught it early while the disease was only in stage one. Doctors said she would need surgery to remove the cancer and radiation to recover, which she’s taking care of now.

The final sentence in the caption of Bailey’s last two posts is a reminder for all women to take their routine cancer checks seriously. “Ladies please [make] it a priority to get your mammograms every year. That is how we found the cancer & was able to get it out early,” she said. “Early detection is key!”