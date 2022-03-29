8 Celebrity Kids Adding Sunshine To Our Timelines Right Now

Instagram

Since the year started, we have seen celebrity kids pose like pros, celebrate birthdays, and blossom. Superstar kids seem to grow up faster than usual, and that’s why we try to catch as many moments as we can before they become full-fledged adults. Not to mention, kids have this feel-good effect. Considering the ongoing social and economic unrest (and we’re still in a pandemic), we need all the feel-good endorphins we can get.

Whether you’re looking for pictures of kids to brighten your day or just want to know what some of your faves are up to, here are recent pictures to warm your heart.

Pilar McKinley

Pilar just graduated to the third toddler floor. She’s recently wore this stunning dress to celebrate her third birthday — princess tea party style.

Rue and Junie Shumpert

This stunning doll is following in her sister Junie’s footsteps and stealing the hearts of Instagram users. We went to sleep and by the time we woke up, Rue was already one years old. We couldn’t leave out an update on Junie, because the showstopper is too fly not to include.

Heiress Harris

Heiress Harris just turned six, but it’s more like six going on 16. The smart and sassy princess continues to wow us with her talent and articulation. Also, you can’t get much cuter than this!

Frankie and Sunny Fine

Singer Cassie is a girl mom and has two of the most adorable little ladies on her hands. The two are close in age—Sunny is one and Frankie is two—and could easily pass for twins.

“Bubbles”

This cute as a button baby just turned one and her parents couldn’t be more enthralled with her. Fans are still wondering whether or not Summer Walker and London on da Track’s daughter’s name really is Bubbles, but we think it has a nice ring to it.

Future Wilburn, and Win and Sienna Wilson

Ciara’s kids aren’t rare sightings. We see frequent appearances from them online and at events. All three are blossoming into beautiful vibrant kids, and we can’t wait to see where life takes them.

Noah Weatherspoon

Noah makes us all want to have boys. He couldn’t be more adorable! He is the baby of the family, coming after Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon’s oldest son, Titan.

Gianna and Tysun Walker

LeToya Luckett’s cuties, Gianna, 3, and Tysun, 1, are ready for Easter. They brought us big smiles with this cute photo of them surrounded by all things Easter eggs, baskets and bunnies!