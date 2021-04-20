Curves And Confidence: Celebrity Women Serving Body Positivity On The ‘Gram

Instagram

Do you know who you can count on to serve some serious body confidence? Toni Braxton.

The 53-year-old music legend singlehandedly ushered in Hot Girl Summer early, posing it up in a red g-string swimsuit, showing off her new bold bald haircut for the ‘gram.

As the weather gets warmer and the vaccinations increase, we’re starting to see more and more of our faves posing unapologetically. Clothes are getting smaller (or less and less that is) and confidence is getting bigger. We love to see it. So in the same vein as Braxton, see the lovely ladies who are currently showing their bodies some love — and showing them off.

