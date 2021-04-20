Curves And Confidence: Celebrity Women Serving Body Positivity On The ‘Gram

Do you know who you can count on to serve some serious body confidence? Toni Braxton.
The 53-year-old music legend singlehandedly ushered in Hot Girl Summer early, posing it up in a red g-string swimsuit, showing off her new bold bald haircut for the ‘gram.
As the weather gets warmer and the vaccinations increase, we’re starting to see more and more of our faves posing unapologetically. Clothes are getting smaller (or less and less that is) and confidence is getting bigger. We love to see it. So in the same vein as Braxton, see the lovely ladies who are currently showing their bodies some love — and showing them off.
01
Lizzo
Partnering with Dove for their self-esteem project, Lizzo stripped down from head to toe. As she shared, “normally I would fix my belly and smooth my skin but baby I wanted show u how I do it au natural.” We’re here for it!
02
Sherri Shepherd
Down 20 pounds after setting a goal of 15, overachieving and fabulous Sherri Shepherd posed for a shot that left fans asking, “what waist?!”
03
SZA
While she admittedly struggled to upload images of herself feeling fine in a Dior bikini, the gorgeous end result was worth the time and effort.
04
Savannah James
LeBron James couldn’t help but rave about his stunning wife Savannah, sharing an image of the mother of three showing off her curves and her beauty.
05
Nina Parker
Not only did television host Nina Parker serve us, but she did so in her own designs. Her plus-size fashion line “The Nina Parker Collection,” is available at Macy’s on 5/14.
06
Chloe Bailey
In the little top that could, singer Chloe Bailey gave a stellar rendition of The Weeknd’s hit “Earned It.” Paired with jeans, she also showed off her taut core and curves while posing by a lemon tree.
07
Ari Lennox
The “Shea Butter Baby” singer (who has been showing out lately and we love it) looked dipped in the stuff as she posed in this alluring ensemble.
08
Christina Milian
The expectant star wasn’t afraid to dress her growing bump in lingerie as a Savage X Fenty ambassador. Sis is glowing!
09
Precious Lee
The stunning model Precious Lee showed off her curves, and her “Divine Feminine + Divine Masculine Energy” as she put it, showing that posing comes easily at all times and in all places for the beauty.
10
Angela Simmons
A happy and team hip-py Angela Simmons posed for the ‘gram over the weekend, unapologetically putting her “built not bought” body on display.