Create Your Own Luxury Spa Day At Home

Now, more than ever, we could all use a little self-care.

And what’s a better form of self-care then escaping to your favorite spa, for a day of pampering and rejuvenation? There’s only one problem: we can’t — at least not for the foreseeable future.

As many states across the country are still on lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic, we’re faced with the harsh fact that life as we know it simply will never be the same. And that includes how and where we spend our time moving forward. That being said, it may be a long time before you get back to your favorite spa.

So what’s the next best option? Turning your home into your favorite spa situation. Though you may not be able to escape to a real-life spa retreat any time soon, armed with the right pampering kit, you can certainly transform even the tiniest corner of your home into your very own spa haven.

Here are a few items that will transform your home into a luxury spa retreat — no travel required.

