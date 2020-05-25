Create Your Own Luxury Spa Day At Home

Now, more than ever, we could all use a little self-care.
And what’s a better form of self-care then escaping to your favorite spa, for a day of pampering and rejuvenation? There’s only one problem: we can’t — at least not for the foreseeable future.
As many states across the country are still on lockdown due to the global coronavirus pandemic, we’re faced with the harsh fact that life as we know it simply will never be the same. And that includes how and where we spend our time moving forward. That being said, it may be a long time before you get back to your favorite spa.
So what’s the next best option? Turning your home into your favorite spa situation. Though you may not be able to escape to a real-life spa retreat any time soon, armed with the right pampering kit, you can certainly transform even the tiniest corner of your home into your very own spa haven.
Here are a few items that will transform your home into a luxury spa retreat — no travel required.
Olive & Cocoa Peony Blush Spa Crate
Filled with everything you need to experience a fulfilling, peaceful spa day at home, this pink floral themed crate includes peony scented hand cream and shea butter bar soap, luxurious bath bombs, rose scented candle, and a rose quartz facial roller. All arrive gift wrapped together in a hand crafted wood crate with ribbon.
Venus ET Fleur
A celebrity favorite, Venus ET Fleur recently launched a new collection that would help elevate any at-home spa experience. Starting at $219—the new collection brings a sense of refined feminine opulence to your surroundings, and draws you closer to your loved ones, near and far away. Not to mention, they smell divine, and will have you smelling like your at a luxury spa.
Home of Chiji Energy Candles
Kick up your feet, snuggle into a cozy blanket, and deeply inhale the soothing scent of a crystal energy candle. These crystal energy candles are available in scents that range from being reminiscent of the deep woods to capturing the fresh scent of the seaside. 100% soy wax and clean burning. Each candle contains crystal fragments along with a larger crystal to meditate with (simply remove the larger stone as the candle burns). Crystals are ethically sourced, real and natural.
Bliss That’s Incredi-Peel Spa-Strength Glycolic Resurfacing Pads
These spa-quality peel pads – with 10% glycolic acid - target fine lines, discoloration, and imperfections – for smoother and brighter skin by morning. Skin’s texture and tone is noticeably improved in just one use with this powerful, yet gentle overnight facial that delivers dramatic results without irritation.
HoMedics Shiatsu 3D TruTouch Massage Cushion
Get the massage of your dreams right at home with the HoMedics® 3D TruTouch massage cushion with heat. Featuring new TruTouch massage technology, your massage will feel like the hands of a real masseur. Two massage styles allow you to choose between kneading shiatsu, for a relaxing, deep muscle massage, or tapping percussion to loosen tight knots.
Bastide Hand Blown Candles
Discover the scents of Provence through the sensorial aromas of hand poured wax candles. Made in Provence, each candle is held in hand blown amber bubble glass. With 45-50 hours of burn time, each hand-blown candle is sure to warm any space. Each signature Bastide fragrance will transport you to Provence – no passport required.
eLuxury Bamboo Ultra Soft 6 Piece Set
Found in hotels and 5 star resorts around the world, this luxurious 6 piece bamboo towel set is a perfect blend of rayon from bamboo and combed cotton for a supreme bath experience. Not to mention, they stay comfortable, get softer after each wash, and look great for years.
Athena Club’s Soft Facial Wipes
These wipes are like an instant spa in your pocket! They are super gentle, yet effective wipes quickly strip your face of all the stuff you don’t want on there at the end of the day (like sweat and grime), leaving behind multivitamins and antioxidants to keep your skin nourished, moisturized, and protected. Not to mention, they’re also free of fragrance, parabens, petrochemicals, mineral oil and sulfates.
100% Pure Self-Care Spa Kit
This curated kit is designed specifically to create a deeply relaxing, skin-nourishing spa experience at home. It features three vegan, cruelty-free products that offer ultimate relaxation within a serene environment: Matcha Oat Milk Nourishing Mask, Eucalyptus Sea Therapy Bath and a French Lavender Nourishing Body Cream.
HoMedics Duo Climate Facial Wand
The HoMedics® Duo Climate Facial Wand features 4 treatment levels for a customized experience that infuses active ingredients in your products or to reduce redness and puffiness. The hot mode is used to infuse creams and serums, while the cold mode is used to reduce redness and puffiness. Switch from hot to cold in only 3 seconds. The sonic vibration feature can be used with either hot or cold.