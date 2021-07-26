Christian Robinson for Target

Just in time for the back-to-school season, Target is unveiling a refreshing new collaboration with acclaimed children’s author, illustrator and animator Christian Robinson. Behind best-selling children’s books You Matter, Another, and the illustrator responsible for the colorful drawings in Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex’s recent release, The Bench, Robinson’s collection is a blend of apparel, home decor and books. The assortment of goods helps to further expand the reach of Robinson’s creativity while also helping the youth of today dream big in the way that he did as a kid.

“As a child, drawing became a way to make space for myself and to create the kind of world I wanted to see,” he says. “Working with Target to bring this collection to life has been a dream come true and I hope it helps all Target guests, big and small, create a space of their own that is timeless, captures their imaginations and sparks their curiosity.”

The collaboration is also yet another opportunity for Target to uplift the work of Black creators, following previous collections with Justina Blakeney and Hilton Carter. Each creative brings something entirely new and innovative with each partnership.

Christian Robinson

“We know our guests want their homes to be a reflection of themselves and look to Target for inspiration and new ways to explore their creativity. Christian Robinson’s curiosity and creativity are unmatched. We’re thrilled to be able to introduce our guests to such a special partner and deliver an inclusive collection that is as inspiring as it is affordable,” says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Target.

With items ranging from apparel for baby and toddlers to ornate bedding and a very cool and fun pinwheel tent, you can find something for as low as $6 and at the most, for $70, though most items are under $25.

We were able to get an exclusive first look at the offerings on the way from the collaboration, and these are a few of the pieces, from clothes to decor (and those books) that we certainly can’t wait to get our hands on. Take a look below for more and know that the Christian Robinson for Target collection will be released on Target.com and in most Target stores August 15, with new home goods being made available in October. You can learn more about the collection over at ABullseyeView.com.