5 Children’s Books That Encourage Your Kids To See The World

As peak travel season begins in June, many people are planning to do everything from road trips to quick jaunts to see loved ones to international adventures. And while that’s exciting for all of us adults ready for some vacation time, you can also get your kids excited about travel season, even if you don’t have any big plans in place just yet. Take their imaginations on an adventure through books that encourage wanderlust, and help them learn about places and cultures around the world. We picked out five that center Black characters as they go on journeys of all kinds, and we’d encourage you to try them out if you’re looking to raise a future globetrotter.

Austin Goes to Argentina – Angela Watford

This new book follows the title character from his home in Brooklyn to Buenos Aires on his first trip outside of the country. While in South America, Austin and his mom see all the sights, hear all the sounds and eat all the delicious food synonymous with the spirited, colorful culture in the city. The book exposes kiddos to life in Buenos Aires and even helps them learn or spruce up on some Spanish. This is the first book in what will be a series of Austin’s travels around the world. (Archway Publishing)

The Amazing Adventures of Aya & Pete in Paris! – Serena Minott and Asha Gore

You can’t do the popular Aya & Pete series without checking out the book that started it all. This book follows Aya and her buddy, a stuffed sloth named Pete, as they explore the City of Lights. Have your child learn some French, in addition to a thing or two (or a lot more really) about the beauty of the historical sights and general aspects of Parisian living. (Ashima)

My Africa Vacation – Ozi Okaro

This work, both written and illustrated by Okaro, follows characters Arinze and Cheta as their family embarks on an epic trip to Africa, seeing 10 different countries, from Kenya to Ghana, Nigeria and more. While some people still believe the continent only looks one way, this book helps to shine a spotlight on the ways in which the countries within it are different and full of charm. (Ozi Okaro Publishing)

Around the World I Go – Cory J. Anderson

Introduce young children to what the world has to offer with help from Imani’s imagination. She’s the main character in this book, which showcases the continents, different popular sights and modes of travel, and the rich diversity of people around the globe. (Identity BluePrint)

Dancing at Carnival – Christine Platt

How many books, in general, do you know of that put a spotlight on Trinidad? Well, here’s one for kids. Dancing at Carnival follows sister and brother Ana and Andrew as they visit their family on the island. They learn about the Carnival celebration and how it came to be. The book is just one in the Ana & Andrew series. (Magic Wagon)