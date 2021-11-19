Cheers To The Gifts That Help You Entertain In Style

Cocktail parties, soirees, holiday dinners, you name it, we’re getting together this season, so stay safe and keep it classy.
There are loved ones in your life who relish in entertaining, or maybe you’re the “hostess-with-the-mostess” who could use some inspiration. Either way, the goodies in this post will inspire and delight. Don’t forget your social-butterfly buddies who are just starting out or starting over, newlyweds or new homeowners, anyone who likes to host but needs a thing a or two to throw a great party. There are options for various styles and sensibilities.
So, who in your life would love some special whiskey, or could use a charcuterie board? Who appreciates fine crystal or artisanal serving platters? Who just needs the basics or a nice bottle of champagne? It’s all here, now let’s celebrate.
01
BAR BUNDLE
West Elm’s bar bundle really has it all: their Brass Chelsea Tray, Brass Chelsea Ice Bucket, and Metallic-base Decanter and Glassware Set. It’s a great-looking bunch that’ll give a basic bar instant swagger. It’s alsoba generous gift for newlyweds, new home owners or anyone starting out in a fresh space––who loves a cocktail party. Not sure how long this sale is going to last, but the set is normally $220. West Elm Deck Out Your Bar Bundle
02
BLACK OWNED BUBBLY
Great hostess gift, awesome conversation piece: Brooklyn native Marvina Robinson grew up in Bedford-Stuyvesant and loves sparkling wines and champagne. While drawing up plans to build a champagne bar, she decided she’d like to create a champagne of her own. She went to France, met with winemakers, visited several vineyards and came back with several cuvees (batches of wine) and held taste tests with good friends. Two options came out as winners: a salmon-colored Brut Rose and a golden-colored Grand Reserve. Now you can taste some too. Stuyvesant Champagne Rose and Grand Reserve Combo
03
COUPES FOR THE CREW
It’s easy to return to this black-owned brand of luxery hand-blown stemware. The colors are divine and the vintage-feel is so sophisticated. Elegant and festive, a great investment for many fetes to come. Estelle Colored Glass Champagne Coupes in Blush (set of six)
04
GET ON BOARD
The best parties always have delicious bites so serve your spread on something special like this handcrafted, extra long charcuterie board (36″W x 8″D). It’s made from acacia wood and will accommodate a generous assortment of culinary delights. It’s sturdy and lightweight, so it can operate as a centerpiece or a tray. Crate & Barrel Carson Cheese Board 36″
05
HIT THE DECK
This deck takes all of the guesswork out of nailing a decorative and delicious food board! Created by a food stylist, the 50+ ideas include quick-to-make decorative spreads, for breakfust, lunch, dinner, cheese-only, fancy and budget-friendly. Shopping lists are on the cards so slip the list in your bag when you head to the grocery. Created by food stylist, there’s more than 50 amazing meal board ideas. The Cheese Board Deck By Meg Quinn and Shana Smith Penguin Random House
06
CLASSY CUT CRYSTAL
There are some that truly appreciate savoring their spirits from a fine crystal glass. Tastemakers or those with a penchant for all-things-fancy will relish at the receipt of this crystal set, a decanter and two glasses. Specifically designed for spirit-focused cocktails and to be cradled in the hand. Dishwasher safe. Riedel Drink Specific Glassware 3-Piece NEAT Spirits Glass & Decanter Set
07
HISTORY IN A BOTTLE
Uncle Nearest 1856 is named for the first known African-American master disteller, Nathan “Nearest” Green. While a slave in Tennessee, he taught Jack Daniel how to make whiskey. A fifth generation descendant of Nathan Green (Victoria Eady Butler) blended this small batch bottle. That’s history in a bottle. Uncle Nearest 1856 Premium Whiskey 100 Proof
08
NOTES AND NOSTALGIA
This return to vinyl movement is real! If the music lovers in your life are on the vinyl-revival train, then you can’t go wrong with this stereo turntable. There’s even a cassette player on the side, not sure who has any cassettes around, but anyhoo, everything old is new again. Jensen Stereo Turntable with Stereo Speakers and Dual Bluetooth Transmit/Receive (JTA-245)
09
SERVES YOU RIGHT
The size options of these eye-catching tortoise resin trays all you to beautify a buffet or hold small bites and bits on an end or coffee table. They’re versatile and beautiful. Nashi Home Tortoise Resin Trays
10
BRING THE CHEER
Flowers and wine are always nice hostess gifts, but so are these fun ballons. Bring some joy to the space with this easy, super affordable gesture. Air Filled Rose Gold Cheers Cursive Letter Balloon Banner
TOPICS: 2021 Gift Guide Entertaining Holiday 2021