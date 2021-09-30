7 Pieces We Want To Get Our Hands On From The New HomeGoods Online Store

Home Goods

If you’re one of those people who finds joy in frolicking in your nearest HomeGoods store, fawning over unique decor items and trying to visualize where some of the cute furniture could go in your place, you will no longer be limited to shopping gleefully during store hours only.

The popular home decor retailer has recently rolled out e-commerce through their new online site, HomeGoods.com. Now, you can shop all things seasonal and bath and bed and kitchen and storage and pet and more (not furniture currently) from the comfort of your laptop or phone. Anything that doesn’t work out as planned can easily be returned via mail or in-store at your HomeGoods store of choice.

“We are thrilled to bring a second way for our passionate shoppers to discover and shop an assortment they know and love,” said John Ricciuti, President of HomeGoods in a press release. “We hope our customers find the same excitement shopping HomeGoods online as they do exploring the aisles of our stores.”

We got a look at the offerings, with the newest of new pieces being added regularly, and we’re already itching to get the following goodies in our homes. From laundry essentials to some cute throws and throw pillows to keep us warm as temperatures drop and some sparkle, take a look at seven of our favorites items so far.