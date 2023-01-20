Celebrity Kids Who Attended An HBCU

People love to see any young person decide to study at a historically Black college and university, but it’s even more significant when that young person is the child of someone well known. The assumption is that they could afford to go anywhere, and maybe even sidestep a college education altogether while benefiting from the success of their parents. And yet, they opt to not only seek a higher education but also embrace an HBCU. It puts the spotlight on these schools, and in turn, helps, in a small but still useful way, with enrollment and funding. Maybe that’s why everyone was recently so glad to see Dondré Whitfield and wife Salli Richardson-Whitfield celebrate their daughter Parker’s choice to go to Spelman.
She’s the most recent star kid to choose to start the next big chapter of her life at an HBCU. However, there are quite a few who attend, studied at for a time, and graduated from these schools that you may not know about. See 13 who have made us all proud!
01
Diezel Braxton-Lewis
The youngest son of Grammy-winning icon Toni Braxton graduated in 2021 and began studying at Howard University in the fall of that same year.
02
Karma Bridges
The daughter of rapper and actor Ludacris (to the far right) attends Spelman College.
03
Marvin Sapp Jr.
The son of the gospel singer of the same name was a proud Morehouse man.
04
Omoye Assata Lynn
The daughter of rapper Common, Omoye graduated from Howard University’s law program in 2022. “There are no words to describe how proud I am!” Common said when sharing the major accomplishment of his only child. “Finishing Law School at Howard University in the 3 years is pretty AMAZING!”
David Livingston/Getty Images
05
Nathan Anderson
The son of funny man Anthony Anderson is a Howard graduate. His success at the university motivated his famous father to complete the studies he began at Howard more than 30 years ago.
06
Zahara Jolie-Pitt
The daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had her parents’ support as she entered Spelman College for the 2022 fall semester.
07
Taylor Ayanna Crawford
The daughter of gospel great Yolanda Adams graduated from Howard University in 2022.
08
Destin Tucker
The son of comedy favorite Chris Tucker, Destin Tucker graduated from Morehouse in 2021.
09
Shaqir O’Neal
The youngest son of Shaquille O’Neal and ex-wife Shaunie Henderson decided to take his own basketball talents to Tennessee State University in the hopes of putting a spotlight on HBCUs: “I want to change the narrative and culture and do something new,” he said.
10
Krista Campbell
The eldest child of music greats Warryn Campbell and Erica Campbell, Krista entered Spelman College in the fall of 2022.
11
Shedeur Sanders
The son of Deion Sanders, Shedeur followed his dad to Jackson State University where he became a star quarterback for the HBCU. Like his dad, he decided not to return to the school’s football program, following his father again to Colorado.
12
Hercy Miller
The son of rapper Master P, basketball star Hercy Miller chose to attend Tennessee State University. However, he left in 2021 and now plays for Louisville.
13
Noelle Robinson
Ok, so Cynthia Bailey and actor Leon’s daughter Noelle didn’t graduate, but she did spend some time at Howard University after graduating from high school.