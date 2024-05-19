These 7 Celebrities Inspire Us To Do Bicep Curls!

Getty

Summer is right around the corner, so you know what that means: making an effort to work out at the gym, your local Pilates studio, or even in the comfort of your home.

But where to start?

If you need inspiration, look at some of our favorite celebrities. While we know they have the resources to help them look snatched, plenty of Black stars are achieving fitness results by rolling up their sleeves and getting it done the old-fashioned way. For instance, Halle Berry and Tracee Ellis Ross have rigorous full-body routines. In contrast, Angela Bassett and Kerry Washington’s routines are effective but more chill, like Pilates, cardio, and lifting weights.

However, all these celebrities have their beautifully sculpted arms in common, inspiring us to tap into some serious weight training. Bicep curls help strengthen the bicep muscles in the upper arms. As a weight-training experience, you should start by bending your elbow towards your body and then bring the weights up to your shoulders, slowly lowering them down, and repeat. For more inspiration, check out some of our favorite images of celebrities whose arms are bangin’ below.

Alicia Keys:

Angela Bassett:

Halle Berry:

Keke Palmer:

Gabrielle Union-Wade:

Tracee Ellis Ross:

Kerry Washington:

Regina King: