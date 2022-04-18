Loading the player…

Another Easter celebration is in the books and it seems many of our favorite celebs had a blast. Considering we’ve spent the last two or so Easters in the thick of the pandemic, it’s nice that many were able to celebrate with family and even friends.

The wonderful thing about holidays is whether or not you believe in the reason for the season, it’s a chance to step away from the busyness of every day and love on the people in your life. Here are some of our favorite shots of celebrities doing just that this Easter.

The Wade Family

The Wade family doesn’t disappoint–they consistently show up as their best beautiful selves and it’s lovely to see. Looks like they spent Easter with the kids Zaya, Kaavia, Zaire, and a few plus ones.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens

The engaged athletes are still beaming in love and wished all of us a happy Easter.

The Hart Family

The Harts clean up well and their candid family Easter photo is adorable. The whole clan was present, meaning both the comedian’s kids from his first marriage, Heaven and Hendrix, and the two munchkins he has with his wife, Eniko, named Kenzo and Kaori.

Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon

Judging by how warm and beautiful their family pictures come out, Easter is always a memorable holiday for Kelly Rowland and her family. She shared a roundup of heartwarming photos of their most recent celebrations.

The Wilson Family

It’s unlikely that we’ll get tired of seeing the Wilson family anytime soon—-just look at the way they glow. We’re loving the color coordination and joyous smiles coming from the family of five.

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict

One half of the Sister Sister duo celebrated Easter with her family over the weekend. Tia’s mom Darlene and brothers Tahj and Tavior (with wife Zandy) were also present, amongst others, so it seems it was a full-on family affair.

Tamera Mowry and Adam Housley

Tamera may not have celebrated Easter with her sister Tia, but she seemed to have just as good of a celebration with her husband and kids Ariah and Aden. They seemingly attended fellowship and hit us with some spring color coordination.

