Red Rice And Brown Sugar Glazed Ham: Chef Kardea Brown Shares Her Gullah-Inspired Easter Dinner Menu

They don’t call her thee “Delicious Miss Brown” for nothing. Food Network star and chef Kardea Brown knows how to whip up delectable dishes, doing so while honoring the Gullah/Geechee heritage she proudly grew up with in Charleston, South Carolina. And while the chef and her family whip up all sorts of mouthwatering meals throughout the year (she recently gave us some fantastic Lowcountry-inspired twists on Thanksgiving and Christmas favorites), they have a serious menu in mind for Easter.

To celebrate the resurrection of Jesus (it’s not about bunnies, y’all) through food, the TV personality has shared her go-to “After Church” dishes to bring to your dining table on Sunday. It includes savory specialties, like Southern collard greens, as well as sweets like Charleston Chewy brownies, and coastal classics like macaroni salad with grilled shrimp. Make one thing or go for the gusto and make them all. Either way, you can’t lose with Miss Brown’s delicious offerings.

01 Brown Sugar Orange Glazed Ham It’s all about entrees for the Brown family on Easter. This hefty, glorious ham is a constant presence at every Easter gathering and according to Brown “is just so darn delicious!” Courtesy of Chef Kardea Brown Recipe 02 Charleston Chewies A staple in the Gullah community, chef Kardea can’t get enough of Charleston Chewies brownies. A flip on brown sugar blondies, her take on the dessert is a gooey and pecan-filled treat. Courtesy of Chef Kardea Brown/Food Network Recipe 03 Grandma’s Mac and Cheese You haven’t lived until you’ve tasted chef Kardea’s mac and cheese recipe, inherited from her grandmother and a staple at gatherings for over 60 years. The secret to this winning dish is using five different creams and cheeses. Courtesy of Chef Kardea Brown/Food Network Recipe 04 Gullah Red Rice Every family has their rice dish, and for chef Kardea’s it’s Gullah red rice. Inspired by West African Jollof rice, this recipe is rich in tomato flavor, has a sweet side (sugar is actually used) and has an extra kick from the addition of smoked pork sausage. Courtesy of Chef Kardea Brown/Food Network Recipe 05 Southern Collard Greens You will never be disappointed with greens, especially chef Kardea’s take on Southern collared greens. This dish is accentuated by roasted garlic and the ultimate must-have for flavor: smoked turkey. Courtesy of Chef Kardea Brown/Food Network Recipe 06 Lowcountry Macaroni Salad with Grilled Shrimp “Who made the macaroni salad?” It’s a question you can proudly answer when you share you got the recipe from chef Kardea. Whip up this take, loaded with lemon, olive oil and shrimp. Courtesy of Chef Kardea Brown/Food Network Recipe