Celebrity Couples Who Ended Up Calling It Quits After Reconciling

When we hear announcements about some of our favorite couples breaking up, some of us feel shocked, discouraged, and sad to see the end of what we believe to be a prototype of Black love. When we hear these couples are choosing to give love a second or third chance, our hope is reinstated. Quite a number of celebrity couples have given love a second try, which is understandable because letting go of a relationship that lasted years, sometimes decades, isn’t easy.

However, after a second chance, sometimes you get all the clarity and confirmation you need that it’s time to move on. One of the most recent couples who seemingly have come to that conclusion includes “Sure Thing” singer Miguel, and his teenage sweetheart Nazanin Mandi.

Despite these couples breaking up being seemingly sad, it’s also important to remember that divorce can mean beautiful beginnings for both parties. Here are a few celebrity couples who have broken up after reconciliation over the years.