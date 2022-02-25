As if the excitement surrounding Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart’s wedding this week wasn’t enough, it was a star-studded affair, not only in terms of guests, but also in terms of the the wedding party. Jermaine Dupri was one of the groomsmen, helping to escort Brat to the altar. And the rapper’s sister, actress LisaRaye, was one of the bridesmaids. Not only was it all sweet, it was cool to see.
But big names showing up for their good friends and loved ones on their wedding day is nothing new. Plenty have stood as bridesmaids and managed to not steal any shine from the bride and groom.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Wedding to Senator Vincent Hughes
Have you ever seen a wedding party with more star power? When actress Sheryl Lee Ralph married politician Vincent Hughes, everyone from Niecy Nash and Victoria Rowell, to the legendary Ms. Patti LaBelle, Judge Mablean Ephriam, AJ Johnson, Loretta Devine and Jenifer Lewis were her support system.
Luvvie Ajayi’s Wedding to Carnell Jones
The author and digital strategist said “I do” with help from some very famous friends, including Yvonne Orji, Cynthia Erivo and Bozoma Saint John.
Rihanna
Rihanna has been a bridesmaid for some special ladies in her life. One of those women is her childhood friend Sonita. Word on the curb is that she ducked to avoid catching the bouquet at the reception. Sounds about right!
Serena Williams
The tennis ace is another star who has been called on to stand alongside friends and loved ones at the altar multiple times. In this instance, she supported fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki when she said “I do” in 2019.
Tisha Campbell’s Wedding to Duane Martin
While people thought this was Tasha Smith, it’s actually video of Jada Pinkett Smith chatting with the star’s twin sister, Sidra. Both ladies were all dolled up and fabulous to be bridesmaids for actress Tisha Campbell’s star-studded wedding.
Solange’s Wedding to Alan Ferguson
So we’re not really sure if these famous ladies, including Beyoncé (who has been a bridesmaid for BFF Kelly Rowland), Janelle Monáe and Melina Matsoukas were bridesmaids for Solange, but they became instant wedding inspo when they took this photo with the bride for her iconic NOLA nuptials.
Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding to Mike Hill
When Cynthia Bailey wed Mike Hill in 2020, she had some of her favorite RHOA girls by her side, including Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille.
Holly Robinson Peete’s Wedding to Rodney Peete
When this favorite couple married in 1995, the bridal party included Lela Rochon and En Vogue singer Terry Ellis. Did you know Rev. Jesse Jackson also presided over the nuptials?
Remy Ma’s Wedding to Papoose
When rapper Remy Ma said “I do” to her love, fellow rapper Papoose, Keyshia Cole was one of the bridesmaids.
If you’d like to see more star power at weddings, this time with some big names as guests, feel free to check out the throwback images we found below.