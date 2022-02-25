As if the excitement surrounding Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart’s wedding this week wasn’t enough, it was a star-studded affair, not only in terms of guests, but also in terms of the the wedding party. Jermaine Dupri was one of the groomsmen, helping to escort Brat to the altar. And the rapper’s sister, actress LisaRaye, was one of the bridesmaids. Not only was it all sweet, it was cool to see.

But big names showing up for their good friends and loved ones on their wedding day is nothing new. Plenty have stood as bridesmaids and managed to not steal any shine from the bride and groom.

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Wedding to Senator Vincent Hughes

Have you ever seen a wedding party with more star power? When actress Sheryl Lee Ralph married politician Vincent Hughes, everyone from Niecy Nash and Victoria Rowell, to the legendary Ms. Patti LaBelle, Judge Mablean Ephriam, AJ Johnson, Loretta Devine and Jenifer Lewis were her support system.

Luvvie Ajayi’s Wedding to Carnell Jones

The author and digital strategist said “I do” with help from some very famous friends, including Yvonne Orji, Cynthia Erivo and Bozoma Saint John.

Rihanna

Rihanna has been a bridesmaid for some special ladies in her life. One of those women is her childhood friend Sonita. Word on the curb is that she ducked to avoid catching the bouquet at the reception. Sounds about right!

Serena Williams

The tennis ace is another star who has been called on to stand alongside friends and loved ones at the altar multiple times. In this instance, she supported fellow tennis star Caroline Wozniacki when she said “I do” in 2019.

Tisha Campbell’s Wedding to Duane Martin

Jada Pinkett Smith & Sidra Smith back in the day Jada Pinkett Smith & Sidra Smith back in the day Posted by The Black Detour on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

While people thought this was Tasha Smith, it’s actually video of Jada Pinkett Smith chatting with the star’s twin sister, Sidra. Both ladies were all dolled up and fabulous to be bridesmaids for actress Tisha Campbell’s star-studded wedding.

Solange’s Wedding to Alan Ferguson

So we’re not really sure if these famous ladies, including Beyoncé (who has been a bridesmaid for BFF Kelly Rowland), Janelle Monáe and Melina Matsoukas were bridesmaids for Solange, but they became instant wedding inspo when they took this photo with the bride for her iconic NOLA nuptials.

Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding to Mike Hill

When Cynthia Bailey wed Mike Hill in 2020, she had some of her favorite RHOA girls by her side, including Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore and Eva Marcille.

Holly Robinson Peete’s Wedding to Rodney Peete

When this favorite couple married in 1995, the bridal party included Lela Rochon and En Vogue singer Terry Ellis. Did you know Rev. Jesse Jackson also presided over the nuptials?

Remy Ma’s Wedding to Papoose

When rapper Remy Ma said “I do” to her love, fellow rapper Papoose, Keyshia Cole was one of the bridesmaids.

If you’d like to see more star power at weddings, this time with some big names as guests, feel free to check out the throwback images we found below.

01 Warren G at Snoop Dogg’s Wedding Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images 02 Michael Jackson at a Wedding in 1982 Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 03 Patti LaBelle at the Wedding of Sheryl Lee Ralph and Senator Vincent Hughes Photo by Malcolm Ali/WireImage 04 Ossie Davis and Ruby Dee at the Wedding of Spike Lee and Tanya Lewis Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 05 Ciara Attending the Wedding of La La and Carmelo Anthony Jason Kempin/Getty Images 06 The Wedding Party at Sheryl Lee Ralph and Senator Vincent Hughes’ Wedding Malcolm Ali/WireImage 07 Holly Robinson Peete and Vivica Fox at Star Jones and Al Reynolds Wedding Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 08 Heavy D and Nia Long At Nicole and Eddie Murphy’s Wedding Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 09 Cynthia Bailey, Jennifer Williams, Marlo Hampton, Gloria Govan and More at NeNe and Gregg Leakes’ Wedding Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images 10 Beyoncé and Jay-Z at the After-Party for Solange and Alan Ferguson’s Wedding Josh Brasted/WireImage 11 Phaedra Parks as a Bridesmaid at Kandi Burruss’s Wedding to Todd Tucker Wilford Harewood/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images 12 La La Anthony Attends Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s Wedding Ernesto Ruscio/GC Images