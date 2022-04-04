Black-Owned Célébrez en Rosé Wine and Music Festival Returns This Year To 4 Cities With “Improved Experience”

Did someone say rosé?

The nation’s premier Black-owned festival, Célébrez en Rosé, just announced it will be expanding to four major cities in 2022, making its third appearances in Washington, D.C. on June 11 (National Rosé Day) and Atlanta on May 7, as well as its debut in two new cities, Houston on May 28 and Chicago on June 25 (International Rosé Day).

The lineup features renowned hip-hop and R&B performances at the pink and white-themed event including R&B artist and hitmaker Robin Thicke in Atlanta, Houston, D.C., and Chicago, Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and actress Mýa in Houston and Chicago, hip-hop legend DJ Jazzy Jeff in Atlanta, Houston, and D.C., and Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Tamia in Washington D.C.

The growing pains of the festival came to light during 2021’s Washington D.C. event, where the event saw much criticism from attendees, with claims of disorganization, overcrowding in paid VIP areas, long lines, multiple hour wait times for water and more.

According to the festival organizer, this year will mark new and necessary changes. “Since the event’s inception, we’ve continued to improve the experience and music for our guests, and this year will be no different,” said Cleveland Spears, III, founder of Célébrez en Rosé.

“Music is a huge part of that experience, and I’m proud to say that there will truly be something for everyone at each of the four Célébrez en Rosé events in 2022. We look forward to being back in D.C. and Atlanta with a few new and exciting surprises in store, and introducing our new audiences in Chicago and Houston to a rosé all day experience like nothing they’ve seen before.”

Founded in 2018 in Atlanta, Célébrez en Rosé (French for “Celebrate in Pink”) has garnered national attention through its all-star music lineups, having featured renowned artists like Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, DJ Cassidy, Marian Hill, DJ Jazzy Jeff, and more. Its high fashion, Instagram-worthy, photo installations, VIP experiences, and culinary offerings from celebrity chefs like Wolfgang Puck and Kelis have made Célébrez en Rosé a can’t-miss event.

For its four-city tour in 2022, the event is also excited to introduce some new festival experiences for guests, including a Rosé Garden and branded pink-and-white-themed merchandise boutique aptly named, the Rosé All Day boutique.

“After two years of forced distancing, we are excited to see everyone and help celebrate togetherness,” said Célébrez en Rosé Founder Cleveland Spears, III.

For more information on the music lineup or to purchase tickets for Célébrez en Rosé visit celebrezenrose.com.