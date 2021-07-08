Black-Owned Rosé Festival Makes Its Return To DC’s National Harbor

Courtesy: Célébrez en Rosé

Rosé has been the go-to wine of summer for the past few years, and it’s only gaining in popularity with the increase in Black owned labels such as La Fête du Rosé, McBride Sisters California Rosé and Longevity Wines Rosé.

Therefore, it’s only right that we all bid-adieu to our return to “outside” with a celebration of rosé — more specifically, Célébrez en Rosé (formerly La Fête du Rosé) wine and music festival.

The Black-owned festival just announced a lineup of renowned hip-hop and R&B performances such as Lupe Fiasco, Estelle, DJ Jazzy Jeff, BJ The Chicago Kid, and more for the second annual event taking place Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 4, and Sunday, September 5, at Washington D.C.’s National Harbor. The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee will also serve as the event’s emcee on Saturday.

“After such an overwhelming welcome in D.C. in 2019, we’re thrilled to be returning a better overall festival experience to our guests, and the entertainment is certainly a big part of that,” said Cleveland Spears, III, founder of Célébrez en Rosé. “We wanted to ensure that there was something for everyone over the course of the two-day celebration. We believe the 2021 edition of Célébrez en Rosé will truly be unlike anything D.C. area festival-goers have ever seen before.”

Célébrez en Rosé (French for “Celebrate in Pink”) launched under the name of La Fête du Rosé, which was held for the first time in Washington D.C. and Nashville in 2019 after a successful debut of the concept at the inaugural event in Atlanta the previous year. The first-ever D.C. event completely sold out to a crowd of nearly 5,000 attendees dressed in their finest pink and white attire. Guests indulged in wine, champagne, and rosé cocktails while enjoying DJs and live music, gourmet food options from top local restaurants, and capturing share-worthy moments with large and artfully designed photo installations and sponsor activations throughout the day.

For more information on the music lineup or to purchase tickets for Célébrez en Rosé event in D.C., visit celebrezenrose.com.