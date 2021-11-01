The Cutest, Most Clever Celeb Family Halloween Costumes

Instagram

We love a good Halloween costume in general, but nothing beats the coordinated effort of a family look. Whether it was mom and daughter, or the entire brood, the following were just a few of the best family costumes from this year’s Halloween celebration.

Tabitha and Choyce Brown

Our favorite feel-good influencer (and actress) and her gorgeous model daughter decided to do a switcheroo on us all for Halloween. Choyce rocked an afro and bright colors like her mom while Tabitha changed it up with a sleek wig and full face of makeup like her baby girl. Bet you can’t tell who is who!

Naturi Naughton and Zuri

The Queens star celebrated Halloween with her daughter, the adorable Zuri, with both dressed as Wonder Woman. Make that Wonder Women!

Gabrielle Union, Dwyane Wade and Kaavia

The Wade gang gave us zombie realness for the holiday, and the makeup is amazing. However, we’re personally obsessed with Kaavia’s solo costume.

The 2-year-old dressed up as Adele at a wedding and the Internet was impressed!

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen and Co.

How cute is John Legend and his crew as the Addams Family? Luna as Wednesday with the full stank face is giving us everything we didn’t know we needed.

Cardi B and Kulture

Cardi B looked fantastic as Morticia Addams on her own, but we love the mother-daughter witches look she did with Kulture. And can we just say that Kulture was hitting those poses? When you’ve already been on the cover of Vogue and you’re only 3, we should have expected such magnificence.

Tia Mowry, Cory Hardrict and Their Kids

The whole gang celebrated the holiday decked out as dinosaurs. Though the day was certainly for Cree and Cairo, we can’t help but notice that mom and dad had the most elaborate dino costumes of all. They’re big kids at heart!

Tamera Mowry, Adam Housley and Their Brood

Twins think alike! Tamera also did a themed family costume, with her brood dressed as characters from Aladdin. Tamera could have showed out as Jafar, but she decided to be a second Jasmine, next to her beautiful daughter, Ariah.

G Herbo and Essex

The rapper nailed his family costume, dressed as Dr. Evil from the Austin Powers movies with his infant son Essex strapped to his chest as Mini-Me. Genius!

Toya Johnson and Her Family

Toya joined her fiancé, Robert “Red” Rushing, their daughter Reign and other loved ones, dressing up as mummies.

The Currys

While the family didn’t go for a specific theme, they did commit fully to the costumes they chose for the holiday. Riley especially served in her Cruella Deville look!

Nick Cannon and Abby de la Rosa

The four-month-old twins celebrated their very first Halloween with their parents. Zion and Zillion were dressed as Stay-Puft Marshmallow Men and mom and dad were Ghostbusters on their tail.