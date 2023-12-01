Carla Hall On Her Favorite Holiday Flavors, Tips For First-Time Bakers, And The Key To A Making A Great Cookie

Marvin Joseph

Tis the season for sugar cookies, gingerbread houses, and all things sweet and delectable. And who knows better about sweet treats than the great Carla Hall? As the festive season approaches, the celebrated chef is happily about to be knee deep in cookies. She is linking up with Cape Cod’s Wequassett Resort & Golf Club to host the inaugural Cape Cod Holiday Baking Classic on December 3. Tasked with being the head “Chef-eree,” she, and a team of judges, will have the terribly difficult task of tasting all the sweet treats made by participants until they can find New England’s best holiday cookie.

Judging baked goods is one of the chef’s specialities, as she’s been a part of the Food Network’s Holiday Baking Championship specials (as well as the fun Halloween and Summer Baking spinoffs) for years. And baking, and food in general, has also given Hall the opportunity to help others, like with her partnership with Quaker Oats. Their Pre-Grain Tour, showing people creative meals they can make with oatmeal, along with the company’s donation of $250,000 to the non-profit GENYOUTH, all seeks to address hunger and food insecurity impacting kids. That’s why she speaks with so much joy about it all, as she did when chatting with ESSENCE about oatmeal cookies and cherished holiday creations. From the comforting flavors of the season to tips for novice bakers, Hall invited us into her world of festive baking and her innovative approach to classic recipes. Here’s what she had to say. Happy baking!

ESSENCE: Can you describe the taste of the holidays?

Carla Hall: The holidays taste like a warm hug, full of tradition and nurturing. Kitchens buzz with the scents of home-cooked meals, each bite infused with cherished memories and togetherness.

Which flavors and aromas are synonymous with your holiday experience?

Cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, and the aroma of poultry seasoning, thyme, sage, and rosemary, are essential. The scent of yeast rolls baking completes the holiday ambiance for me.

Which cookies or flavors could truly impress you in a baking contest?

Linzer cookies, with their warm holiday flavors and jam filling, and a perfectly made, buttery shortbread cookie.

What are your favorite New England flavors for baking?

I love corn for johnnycakes, apples, cranberries for cider, pies, compotes, and comfort foods like corn chowder and bean soup.

What baking tips would you offer beginners?

A simple parfait is a great place to start. Use ready-made pudding, add crumbled cookies for texture, and layer with seasonal jams like cranberry sauce or apple butter for a festive flair.

What’s your baking philosophy, especially regarding trends?

I favor classic recipes with a unique twist. I like elevating childhood desserts with unexpected flavors, like adding ginger and black pepper to sweet potato pie or white balsamic vinegar to pecan pie for a balanced taste.

How important is community during the holidays?

The holidays emphasize the importance of community, offering support and a sense of belonging. Community gatherings represent the essence of the holiday spirit, especially for those facing loneliness.

Can you tell me about the Cape Cod Holiday Baking Classic you’re taking part in?

The holiday baking classic allows me to engage with and judge the creations of baking enthusiasts. We have all of these people coming in working with these warming spices. We’ll have a cookie challenge, so I’m going to be judging the competition. There’s also going to be a dinner and fireworks and all of all of these amazing activations, which I’m super excited about. And for me, I think cookies are very tricky thing because I think we grow up making cookies and people don’t really think about the techniques of making them, but everybody can’t make a great cookie.

I can’t. What are your tips for bakers who love to eat them, but can’t unfortunately make them on their own?

I think it comes down to measuring the ingredients properly, right? I think sometimes the flour isn’t measured properly. So the wet to dry ratio, the butter to dry ratio is off. People tend to sift after they measure when the sifting should be done before they measure. And then the butter has to be at the right temperature. So room, sort of cold-ish room temperature, but not squishy. The butter should be able to hold its shape when you’re mixing, and then chill the dough before you’re baking it. Those are the basic tips I think that I can offer to people.

And what would you say is the role of baking competitions, like the Cape Cod Holiday Baking Classic, in fostering community?

Baking competitions encourage friendly rivalry, enhance the holiday spirit, and bring together people who share a passion for baking.

And can you discuss the work you’re doing with Quaker Oats to address the impact of food insecurity on young people?

Quaker has been on my vision board for 20 years. I love oatmeal. I have wanted to work with them for a very long time, and I’m on the board of GENYOUTH. So I feel like my worlds have collided. This Pre-Grain Tour is showing people the variety and all of the ways that you can use oatmeal, which is so great. There’s a digital cookbook, which has 32 recipes. And then Quaker is giving $250, 000 to GENYOUTH because they’re partners. And it’s all about tackling hunger, advancing food security, and basically giving families access to proper nutrition. It’s beautiful. When it comes to health and wellness, it starts at a very young age, and to instill these resources at a young age carries on in life.

And lastly, in a sentence, what are you looking forward to most about the holiday season?

This holiday season, I look forward to the joy of baking, experimenting with recipes, and celebrating with the community.