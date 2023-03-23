Carla Hall’s New Culinary Line Celebrates Her Family’s Food Traditions And Helps You Create Your Own

Sweet Heritage

Carla Hall, renowned chef and Food Network personality is a beloved figure in the culinary world, known for her infectious personality and innovative approach to cooking. Now, she’s sharing both of those things with her fans through the launch of her new kitchen line, Sweet Heritage, which just made its debut on QVC.

The collection, which Hall has been working on for the past year, includes a variety of kitchen essentials that reflect her Southern heritage and her love of all things cooking.

“I’m so excited to share Sweet Heritage with everyone,” Hall tells ESSENCE. “This line is all about celebrating the joy of cooking and baking, and I hope it will inspire people to get in the kitchen and create something special.”

From sheet pans to measuring cups to scoopers and squeegees, each item has been carefully designed to be both functional and beautiful, with a focus on quality materials and thoughtful details to help home cooks create delicious meals with ease.

The color palette is inspired by the natural hues of ingredients, like cornflower blue, tomato, plum, and sage, giving the collection a warm and inviting feel.

But what really sets Sweet Heritage apart is the attention paid to the history and culture behind each piece.

For example, the Sheet Pans with Silicone Liner Aluminized Steel are embossed with a pattern inspired by Southern vegetables. These details not only make the products more visually interesting, but they also serve as a reminder of the rich culinary heritage that Hall is celebrating.

One of the standout items in the line is the Sweet Heritage Breadwinner Pan, which is made of heavy-duty aluminum and has a non-stick coated metal insert for easy release. The pan is inspired by the traditional monkey bread and meatloaf that Hall grew up eating, and it’s designed to help home cooks create beautiful and delicious loaf cakes that are sure to impress.

Carla Hall Brand Launch

“My grandmother was an incredible cook, my mother not so much, but she made a mean meatloaf” she shares, laughing. “But I learned so much from them and so I wanted to create a line that honors that legacy and encourages people to create their own culinary traditions.”

Another highlight of the line is the Sweet Heritage Nestable Measuring Cups Set, which comes in six sizes and features a beautiful okra floral pattern reminiscent of vintage kitchenware. The bowls are made of durable stoneware and are oven friendly, making them easy to use for measuring or serving.

“I’m thinking about entertaining as well. I love the ability to be able to measure without it looking like a measuring cup. Having that versatility in the kitchen, one, makes cleanup easier and then also makes things aesthetically pleasing as well.”

Hall has also included a range of utensils in the line, including a Variable Speed Hand Blender, a Butter Keeper as well as a Ceramic Grease Catcher with a Strainer.

“How often do you remember the coffee can under the stove? This is my nod to that,” she says of the way she saw cooking grease and fats saved growing up. “It comes with a beautiful lid and the Sweet Heritage motif. And it comes with a stainless steel filter so you can save your fat, because this is flavor!

Each item has been carefully crafted to be both beautiful and functional, and they’re sure to become staples in any kitchen.

For Carla Hall, Sweet Heritage is a deeply personal project. She grew up in Nashville, surrounded by a community of Black women who cooked with soul and passion. Their recipes were passed down from generation to generation, preserving the flavors and techniques of African-American cuisine.

With that in mind, Sweet Heritage is more than just a kitchen line – it’s a celebration of her own heritage and the traditions that have shaped her cooking.

“The one thing that I’m trying to do that I always think about, I talk about cooking with love but I also want to live with joy. I want to encourage everyone to cook with love and live with joy and the colors in the kitchen,” she says.

With the launch of this line, her passion for food and commitment to honoring her heritage will inspire cooks of all kinds everywhere to get in the kitchen and create memories they can pass down to the next generation.

“I want you to have fun,” she says. “If you honestly think about cooking with love and living with joy, I’m hoping that these products will help provide that.”

For anyone who loves to cook, or who simply appreciates beautiful and meaningful kitchenware, Sweet Heritage is a must-have addition to your home.