Cardi B Celebrates New Reebok Collection By Giving Back To The Kids At Her Childhood Elementary School

There are plenty of collaborations happening these days between major sportswear brands and stars, but they’re not giving back in the way that Cardi B is, with help from Reebok.

The Grammy-winning rapper’s newest collection, Let Me Be…In My World, was released today (Aug. 30). In celebration, Cardi and Reebok surprised all of the kids at her childhood elementary school in the Bronx. As the students at P.S. 126 Dr Marjorie H Dunbar prepare to head back to the classroom, a video was sent to all 500 of them with Cardi announcing that she and the sportswear company would be donating backpacks to them filled with the essentials for the new school year.

They will also be aiding the staff at P.S. 126 in implementing Reebok’s BOKS program (Build Our Kids Success) that seeks to get students moving, helping them physically, mentally and socially. With the desired outcome being to make physical activity and play a constant for kids, the program includes lesson plans, training and support necessary for teachers in ensuring students move for up to 45 minutes per school day, with shorter movement breaks, games and activities.

As for the line, it ranges in price from $40 to $110, including everything from footwear (for women and kids), apparel (that goes up to 4X) and masks. Some of the standout features of the line include the unique colors chosen as well as fun touches that fit Cardi’s personality, including cut-outs and corsets, and cheeky (literally) high-low hip and thong seaming, all meant to offer a flattering fit. The line’s look and feel pays homage to the star’s hometown.

“I was so happy to see the love for my first Reebok apparel collection so I’m really excited to introduce this one,” Cardi said in a press release. “This NYC-inspired collection features some of my favorite pieces to wear—from corsets to tracksuits to fly kicks, all inspired by my time and love of New York.”

And her love of the city is also being displayed in her efforts to give back to the young people in it. Check out images of the collection below and see more over at Reebok.com.

