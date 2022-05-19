Cardi B Gave A Fascinating Tutorial On How To Change A Diaper With Long Nails

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Whipshots

If you’ve ever wondered how a mom with super long nails changes diapers, Cardi B gave all of Twitter a tutorial. This breakdown was in response to an inquiry from rapper Kash Doll, who said she was struggling with her press-on nails. Doll, a new mom on the block, asked the “Up” rapper how she handles diaper duty with her talons.

“Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video. Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean, they got more crevices,” she replied in a caption accompanying the video.

Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video 🤣😂😂Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices. https://t.co/b2CeTstz1L pic.twitter.com/80PEcWlMIJ — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

Using a teddy bear with a onesie and diaper on for the demo, Cardi showed how to wipe when there’s a poop explosion.

“You always wanna make sure you clean the butt cheeks,” she said.

While the rapper and actress was busy giving detailed instructions, her 3-year-old daughter Kulture interrupted toddler style and asked, “Mommy … why you cleaning the butt?”

“It’s a long story,” Cardi replied, amusingly.

After she was done wiping up the make-believe poop from the teddy bear, Cardi clipped the onesie back on. That seemed to be the most difficult part of the process for her.

“This is the part I hate the most –– clipping it,” the Grammy award-winning artist said. “I don’t know if it’s because I have two kids so I could probably do it a little faster. Probably because I’ve been wearing nails this long since I was 19.”

Kash Doll appeared to be impressed and told Cardi, “Ok I’ll be back in a week and let u kno how it’s going!!! Lol Thnks girllllaaaaa.”

For those who haven’t been wearing long nails for years and are struggling to change their baby’s diaper while maintaining their glam form of self-expression, hopefully this tutorial comes in handy.