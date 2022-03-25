Cardi B And Family To Appear In Episode Of Nickelodeon Series ‘Baby Shark’s Big Show!’

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC/Nickelodeon

Award-winning rapper Cardi B has been in her bag for years now and she’s bringing her family along for the ride, too. Cardi, her husband and fellow rapper Offset, and their daughter Kulture are featuring in a cameo on a new episode of the Nickelodeon series Baby Shark’s Big Show. They even have cute names on the hit pre-school series: “Sharki B,” “Offshark” and “Kulture Shark.”

What can you and the youngins look forward to on the episode? The Grammy-winning artist a.k.a “Sharki B” will be the biggest star in the seven seas but be authentic, and inspire other fishies to be the same. This isn’t too far from the Cardi we know and have grown to love. The “Bodak Yellow” star will also be bringing a new track and dance, “The Seaweed Sway,” to the episode for the kids to bop to.

Cardi being on the show isn’t a surprise when you consider how much love she has shown “Baby Shark” in the past. When it made its debut on YouTube, it became an anthem for both kids and adults alike. The Nickelodeon series Baby Shark’s Big Show was inspired by the Pinkfong song, which now has over 10 billion views on YouTube. The show premiered in December 2020 on Nick Jr.

The news of Cardi and her family appearing on the show was announced on Thursday, March 24 and this episode will premiere on April 15 at noon on Nickelodeon.