Cardi B told us she makes money moves on her debut hit single, and she’s yet to slow down when it comes to her business ventures. This month, Whipshots, the line of vodka-infused whipped cream she’s launching in partnership with Starco Brands will announce it’s nationwide retail launch after selling out online during its limited pre-holiday rollout. Available for purchase in 50mL ($5.99) and 200mL ($14.99) sizes in three flavors — vanilla, caramel and mocha– the alcoholic garnish takes traditional cocktails up a notch by adding a dollop on top.

When it comes to her personal taste, Cardi, who admits she’s a light drinker, says, “I like sweet things.” It’s for that reason Whipshots made sense to her as a business opportunity. “Even before the success of Bodak Yellow everybody always wanted to partner with me when it came to alcohol,” she adds. “I don’t know why but it just never really connected. I really like the idea of whipped cream. It’s sexy, it’s pretty, it’s definitely me.”

As natural as this extension of her brand is, Cardi B knows fans don’t always understand the business decisions she makes. “Sometimes people are like, ‘Cardi’s not focused on her music. She’s just trying to make money with all these partnerships and business stuff. That is not true. I am focused on my music, but I have to make sure that I make a future for my kids. I always have a fear that, God forbid, you never know if something happens to me I want them to be set. God forbid, when something happens to people they have to wait for music to sell, I want my kids — if something happens to me, they’ve got money coming from music, they’ve got a little money coming from here because I have equity there. They’ve got money coming from there because I have equity here.”

Like most working women, the wife and mother of two also knows how important it is to have multiple streams of income for her own financial security. “At the end of the day, it’s for my future as well,” Cardi adds. “Not everybody remains hot forever. Sh-t slows down. Especially with this cancel culture you never know when people decide to cancel you because you said some sh-t so I gotta secure my future.”

Check out our full interview with Cardi B in the video above.

