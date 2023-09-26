Brooke Bailey Grieves Daughter On One-Year Anniversary Of Her Death: ‘It’s Been My Hardest Challenge Not To Give Up’

Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey is grieving her daughter as she recently marked the one-year anniversary of her passing. Her only daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey died in a car accident at the age of 25.

“September 25, 2023 makes 1 year that you have not physically been here with us @realkaylaaaa,” she wrote in a thoughtful caption on Instagram. ”I feel your strength within me everyday. Pushing me to not just exist in this world and to continue to live. It’s been my hardest challenge not to give up.”

The mom of three has two younger sons who she’s staying strong for.

In her caption, she continued, “I know you’re proud of what we have accomplished in your name @knbinclife The conversations we had discussing what you wanted for me. I’ve done. I miss you so much ♾️💜 Every decision I make I think of you because you would give me your opinion whether I wanted to hear it or not lol … I’m so appreciative to have experienced your beauty from the inside out. I know you’re cheering for me. I see you, I hear you, I feel you, I smell you. It’s a FOREVER thing. Continue to protect us. Our forever Angel 💜💔🕊️ Mommy loves you in this life & the next 🫶🏾😘 It’s never goodbye. It’s I’ll see you again.”

In another post, Bailey shared heartfelt pictures of her pregnant with her late daughter in addition to holding her after giving birth. “Kayla, you are the first of 3 to know the sound of my heart beats internally 💔💜,” she wrote.

In memory of her beautiful firstborn, the actress created a non-profit called KNB Life. The objective of the non-profit is to provide underprivileged teens/young adults with full scholarships to beauty institutions. Beauty was a passion of Kayla’s so this is a way to honor her and empower other young girls like her. She was a certified hair stylist in Memphis.

Two months after Kayla’s passing, Bailey spoke about being an “angel mom.”

“I am fragile and broken, and have felt sadness and despair beyond what words can explain,” she wrote alongside a photo of her sitting at Kayla’s grave. “My Child is gone from this earth and there is no pain as intense as what is in my broken heart.”