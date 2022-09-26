‘Basketball Wives’ Star Brooke Bailey’s Daughter Passes Away At 25

Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images

Our thoughts and prayers are with TV star Brooke Bailey as she processes the death of her daughter, Kayla Nicole Bailey. The 25-year-old died in a tragic car accident on Sunday (September 25). The mother of three shared the news in a dedicated post for Kayla.

“Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey 💜🕊💔,” she wrote. “This is not a goodbye. Mommy will see you soon 🙏🏾”

In light of the news, fans and celebrities flooded her post with condolences. The reality TV star has been reposting the outpourings of love via her Instagram stories and has also sent love back, saying, “My baby girl is so Loved by all of youuuuu!!! The love and support my family has received today is unreal and so appreciated.”

She continued, “Thank you! Kayla left a mark on so many lives. She entered the room and demanded love, respect, and attention,” Brooke wrote. “If you had the pleasure of meeting her and being friends with her, she has forever changed your life.”

Brooke has two other children, sons, and she posted images of them with their sister in their younger years. In another story, Bailey wrote that she believes she was being prepared for this life-changing moment.

“Our God! Our God is so faithful. I have been fasting and praying for days. I thought it was for something else. It was God preparing me for this moment in my life,” she wrote. “Although, I was not prepared. I am grateful for the 25 years he Blessed me to have HIS child. To love her, to hold her, to teach her, to comfort her. She was my happiness on earth.”

Bailey is an actress and reality TV personality who has been in popular music videos and on the E! Reality series Candy Girls. She most notably has been a star on the VH1 hit Basketball Wives LA. She joined and left at the end of Season 2 and made a comeback during Season 10. In the latest season, the beauty and fashion entrepreneur was considering undergoing IVF with her ex-husband, basketball player Ronnie Holland, to have another child. They got married in 2014 and divorced around 2021.