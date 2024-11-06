Bronny James Has A Message For Girlfriend Parker Whitfield: 'I Miss My Baby'

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Young love is a beautiful thing!

Bronny James is learning that in his relationship with Parker Whitfield, the daughter of acting couple Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield. He posted a picture of himself and the beauty at Disneyland Paris back in August when the two were in the City of Light for the Olympics.

“I miss my baby,” he wrote, alongside the melting smiley face emoji. “Love u sm.”

She also recently took to her own Instagram Stories to share a photo of flowers she received from him. Next to the flowers was a card that read, “Your bf loves you so much.”

It was during the Paris Games that James and Whitfield were first seen together publicly. They attended a few of his father, LeBron, and Team USA’s games, watching the star-studded group win gold. They also got to enjoy some quality time together in Paris before he started preparing for his NBA debut, and she returned to college at Spelman. James also hung out with the Whitfields, as he was on hand with the family, including their son Dré, as his lady celebrated her birthday at a restaurant.

They have stayed quiet despite the attention, but in addition to this sweet message, they’ve shared I love yous on their Instagram Stories, including while celebrating National Boyfriend Day in early October.

The Los Angeles Laker has been knee-deep in the new NBA season, playing alongside his dad, and getting ready for a reported upcoming stint in the G-league to develop his talents. He recently told Men’s Health in their cover story for November/December 2024 that despite all the chatter about how he ended up on the Lakers squad, he’s not focused on negativity.

“Everything I’ve been through over the years has prepared me for this,” he told the publication. “I really think it just ties back to me experiencing so much negativity and pushing through all of that. I feel like it built me to where any situation that is trying to hold me back or I’m not fighting through at the time, I can sustain my comfortability and belief in myself to keep going. I mean, there might be a couple times that I look at something and it makes me mad, and I go out and play better, but most of the time, it’s in through one, out the other.”

Despite his focus on the game, James clearly still has his lady on his mind and knows the importance of letting her know just that! How cute!