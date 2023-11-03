In Sin City For BravoCon? Here’s How To Spend Your Weekend In Vegas

Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

“I have arrived! And the spotlight is on me, honey.”

And it really will be! BravoCon is the ultimate reunion, co-mingling Bravo Stars and Bravoholics for a three-day event chock-full of photo ops with the network’s reality show cast members, live panels with plenty of shade, Insta-worthy moments, interactive beauty exhibits, and so much more. It will be a star-studded extravaganza with over 160 personalities like Dr. Heavenly, Lisa Vanderpump, Kenya Moore, Kory Keefer and many more from the network’s various programs in attendance. You’ll feel like you’re on the set of one of your favorite Bravo shows. But that’s not all there is to see and do in the city. Here’s the rundown on events to take part in and places to go for good food and fun.

“Who Gon’ Check Me Boo?”

Well, security might, so you’ll want to be sure you have the appropriate tickets for the weekend’s events and add-on experiences. The fun kicks off Friday, Nov. 3, in Las Vegas. For those who can’t attend but have a Peacock subscription, you can stream some of the live events. For additional programming during the weekend, you can find the full BravoCon 2023 schedule here. If you are attending in person, here’s some of what you can expect:

Ever wondered what it would be like to have a glam crew? Vanderpump Rules cast members Scheana Shay and Lindsay Hubbard are hosting a glam pop-up with Shark Beauty. Get the latest beauty tips, tricks, and secrets to create the perfect “reunion” look.

The Bravo ladies are always ready to pour the finest wine. Mingle with Real Housewives of New York stars Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield as they host the Bravopalooza Wine & Cheese Experience. It’s the ultimate charcuterie party for fans with swag bags (aka, take-home gifts)!

“Don’t Be Tardy to the Party”

If there’s one thing they do well at BravoCon, it’s have a good time. The Showgirls event brings together all of the beloved Bravolebs who are the life of the party!

Of course, the King of Bravo himself, Andy Cohen, will be hosting live events throughout the weekend, kicking it off on Friday night with the premiere of his very own award show – the Bravos! Whether it’s the flipping of a table, throwing a drink, or some gnarly discoveries, journey down memory lane, reliving the most iconic and jaw-dropping moments from the Bravoverse.

“Mirror, Mirror, on the Wall, I Am the Shadiest One of Them All”

Speaking of jaw-dropping moments, over the years, Bravo cast members have given us glorious clapbacks and shady phrases during their reunions and confessionals. With that in mind, “Reading The Room” is back after its scathing debut at last year’s BravoCon. In this live segment, Andy has gathered the wittiest shade assassins for a wig-splitting evening. Get your pen and paper ready for some new table-shaking catchphrases.

“I’m Here for a Good Time, Not a Long Time”

Arguably, the best part of visiting any city is the food. Here are some establishments to check out while you’re visiting.

Smoke and Fire: Social media’s beloved food reviewer, Keith Lee, gave rave reviews to this place, rating their blueberry chicken sandwich as a 10. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but the establishment was voted as having the best new burger and BBQ in Las Vegas.

Gritz Cafe: Also known as The Ritz for Gritz, this is the place to be for brunch. Voted Best Restaurant in Las Vegas, the menu is simple but full of flavor, offering classic brunch delights like shrimp and grits or chicken and waffles.

Buldogis Gourmet Hot Dogs: This husband-and-wife duo serves beef hot dogs with Korean flair. Get your dog topped with kimchi, spicy chili, pork belly, or Asian slaw. They have traditional-style hot dogs too, as well as rice bowls, noodle soup, and sandwiches.

Cafe Lola: You know those cute shops that appear in Bravo episodes when “friends” meet up? This place gives those vibes. It’s a very glam and posh coffee shop that will channel your inner reality TV star.

“He’s a Very Opinionated Dog”

Le Pup Café by Dog & Whistle: The Bravo stars love their fur babies. If you’re traveling with your canine companion, give them the royal treatment at this pet cafe. The made-to-order dog bowls are customizable and sourced from farmers across the country.

“It’s Not About the Pasta”

While there are plenty of good meals in the city, Vegas is also known for its casinos, concerts, and lively entertainment. You’ll want to catch some of the action while you visit BravoCon.

Las Vegas is full of charm and allurement, often leading first-time visitors to the Strip. It’s almost taboo to skip, honestly because walking the Strip is one of those tourist essentials. However, South Las Vegas Boulevard claims to be one of the most popular nightlife destinations in the world. There is something for everyone. You’ll find clubs, shopping, a vertical drop rollercoaster for thrill seekers, and the Eiffel Tower. Both Paris and Venice are recreated on the Strip.



There are shows galore happening every night of the week. From magic shows to residencies to burlesque and comedy. Whatever you’re in the mood for, you can find it. Check out the many show listings around town here, including America’s Got Talent Superstars Live.