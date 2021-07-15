TikTok

There may be people who say that Brandy’s daughter Sy’rai looks more like her father, producer Robert “Big Bert” Smith, than her famous mom, but a new TikTok clip of the 19-year-old is sure to shake up that opinion.

The beauty took to the popular social media app to recreate the intro for her mom’s megahit, “The Boy Is Mine” with influencer and friend Stella Williams. She, of course, played Brandy, while Williams threw on a bob wig to portray Monica. Both ladies dressed up just like the singers did in the video and Sy’rai, with her long braids, was her mom’s twin.

Brandy shared the clip on Instagram and on TikTok, and it’s already racking up hundreds of thousands of views. When the teen does TikTok videos with or about her mom, they do incredibly well. From cute dance challenges to sharing throwback images of Brandy in the ’90s, the people love to see this famous mom and daughter duo.

Not only is Sy’rai her mom’s doppleganger, and a clear fan of her work, but now that she’s an adult, the two are also BFFs (as that last TikTok clip states). Brandy said in the past that the key to having the great relationship she does with Sy’rai is because she has always come at her as a friend.

“A lot of mothers feel like they’re the mom first, with that authority. But for me, I’m a friend first,” she said in 2010. “I believe that just being there for my daughter as a friend more than ‘I’m in charge…’ causes her to be more open with me as a person.”

“I know I’ll probably get flack for being a friend first, but it really works,” she added. “At the end of the day we’re going to be friends. When she grows up, it’ll be about that friendship that we’ll have. She’ll come to me for any problems that she has. If I have an authoritative wall up, she’s going to rebel and not come to me and I don’t want that.”

It seems Brandy’s parenting strategy worked out flawlessly! Now her baby girl is out here sharing her mom’s work with the next generation — and looking just like her in the process.