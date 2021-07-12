Instagram

Brandy’s daughter Syr’ai Smith took to TikTok, as most young people do, not to do the latest dance craze, challenge or duet. Instead, the 19-year-old used it to reveal the impressive weight-loss transformation she’s gone through. @syraismith IM BACK….. #foryou ♬ original sound – ꧁𝑄𝑢𝑒𝑒𝑛 𝐵𝑒𝑒꧂

The video features images of Sy’rai over time and was reposted by her famous and proud mom, Brandy. The icon shared the video with the comment, “Forever Inspired by You!”

Brandy also commented Sy’rai’s transformation saying, “Nobody really knows what she went through. So blessed and overjoyed to see you healthy and happy.”

The teen has spoken about her weight in the past, including her journey to shed pounds and the importance of not allowing negativity from others to impact how she carries or feels about herself.

Loading the player...

“I’m bigger than most kids. I can’t do anything about my past and I can’t wish that I was somebody else. Being who you are should be more important than worrying about what you look like on the outside. Because there can be a beautiful person in a beautiful body, but in the inside you can be so ugly,” she said in an Instagram Live clip reposted by her mom in 2018. “And like me, I’m not the skinniest. But if you really want to change, change because you want to change. Don’t change because other people are saying, ‘You’re a big girl, you’re fat, you’re this, you’re that.’ Don’t change because of what they say, change because you want to change.”

“Don’t ever let anybody else tell you who you are,” she added while offering encouragement to another young girl. “That’s the one thing that made me want to lose weight. It’s because I wanted to lose weight for myself. And don’t say that someone is going to treat you better because you’re skinnier. That’s not true. As long as you know who you are, nobody is going to care about your weight if you walk in that school with confidence.”

She hasn’t shared just yet the dietary changes made or the regimen she adopted to aid in slimming down, but it’s clear that committing to this ongoing journey has brought a lot of joy to Sy’rai — and sent quite the message to her former detractors.

Sy’rai, who enjoys singing and has shown off a strong voice, is the only daughter of Brandy and producer and songwriter Robert “Big Bert” Smith.