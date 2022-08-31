Black Women Business Owners Dominating The Wellness Space

Tony Bowen Photography

The United States Census Bureau tells us that in 2019, there were 134,567 Black-owned employer businesses in every sector of the U.S. economy. That’s a big deal, because that was an eight percent increase from the year before. We are well aware that ownership is one way for the Black community to improve our socio-economic standing and help bridge the wealth gap. However, we don’t only need to own businesses, we need ones that are making money too. Amplifying these businesses and giving them our coins is a way to ensure they are profitable.

In the wellness space in particular, we are seeing Black female entrepreneurs exploring creative business ventures, from creating healing spaces for Black women to products that help improve our health and quality of life. This is a lucrative industry considering it was valued at $4.4 trillion in 2020 and is forecasted to be worth $7.0 trillion in 2025. As we close out Black Business Month, here are a few fast-growing and well-established Black woman-owned businesses you can support to keep our wealth building efforts growing and going.

Necole Kane of My Happy Flo

Kane owns a brand that makes women’s health vitamins aiming to help improve hormones and minimize PMS symptoms. She herself suffered from gruesome periods, which led her on a journey to find a solution to that problem and inspired this brand. For those who don’t know, Kane is also a media mogul, women’s health advocate, and former celebrity blogger.

LaLa Milan of Fit Girl Bod

Many of us know LaLa as a comedian, but she is multifaceted. She recently launched a fitness brand called Fit Girl Bod that helps slim women gain weight in all the right places. She sells a range of products including resistance bands, protein powders, and appetite booster gummies to help women achieve a healthy weight gain.

Malaika Jones, Nia Jones and Tai Beauchamp of BROWN GIRL Jane

Sisters Malaika and Nia Jones and wellness expert Tai Beauchamp created plant-based CBD wellness products specifically made for women of color. BROWN GIRL Jane sells wellness drops, fragrances, and CBD gumdrops.

Beatrice Dixon of The Honey Pot

Founded by Beatrice Dixon, The Honey Pot is a company that provides plant-based feminine hygiene products. The idea for the business stemmed from a personal experience–she once had an ongoing struggle with bacterial vaginosis. Apparently, her grandmother visited her in a dream and shared what ingredients to use for the infection, and the rest is history. Her products range from feminine wipes, pad and panty liners to vulva cream, moisturizing lubricant and more.

Dalychia Saah And Rafaella Smith-Fiallo of Afrosexology

Saah and Smith-Fiallo educate individuals on sexual health, liberation and exploration. The duo cover taboo topics to promote healthy dialogue around sex, especially within the Black community. Afrosexology offers resources such as workshops, courses, and workbooks to guide people through their sexual exploration.

Venus Williams of Eleven

We all know Venus Williams–she’s hard to miss as one of the greatest Black tennis players of all time. She has an activewear brand called Eleven for the fitness set looking for some cute workout gear. The brand sells a range of tops, bottoms, dresses, and accessories, and each piece is said to be crafted with innovative materials that enhance workouts, keeping you dry, cool and protected from UV rays.

Tammeca Rochester of Harlem Cycle

In 2016, Tammeca created the first and only indoor cycling studio as an expression of her passion for fitness. Aside from providing a cycling community, Harlem Cycle provides cycle gear such as long sleeve shirts, hooded sweatshirts, winter hats, and leggings.